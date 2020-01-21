Brainshark and TopOPPS Form Partnership to Combine Sales Readiness with AI-Driven Sales Pipeline and Forecast Management

WALTHAM, Mass. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven sales readiness platform, and TopOPPS, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based sales pipeline management and forecast predictability solutions, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership. The partnership – which includes an integration of Brainshark and TopOPPS solutions – will empower sales organizations to deliver "in-the-moment" guidance that improves reps' skills at key points throughout the sales cycle.

TopOPPS provides rich insight into sales pipeline and forecast metrics, enabling sales leaders to better understand pipeline activity and identify deficiencies before they impact yield. Combining TopOPPS with Brainshark's best-of-breed solutions for sales training, coaching, content and more, organizations can track individual sales rep activities throughout the entire sales process, and then pinpoint and address skill gaps earlier by prescribing relevant learning content via Brainshark.

The integrated platforms will provide powerful value for sales management and sales reps alike:

For sales reps : making it easier and faster to access the most relevant learning content at points of maximum impact





: making it easier and faster to access the most relevant learning content at points of maximum impact For sales managers and leaders: taking the guesswork out of analyzing rep performance and understanding which training is most effective to drive improved performance

"Many sales organizations try to do pipeline analysis through their customer relationship management (CRM) systems – but these systems are simply data repositories that provide no actionable insights for sales leaders," said Jim Eberlin, CEO, TopOPPS. "TopOPPS brings that data to life – providing activity analysis at the individual rep level, which enables a much more accurate assessment of pipeline health and productivity. This enables sales leaders to then use Brainshark to act on this data by delivering targeted coaching that directly impacts revenue."

Greg Flynn, CEO of Brainshark, said: "Proper onboarding plays a critical role in a salesperson's ability to master the skills and competencies needed to build pipeline and effectively carry out the activities needed to generate new business. But skills development doesn't end after onboarding. The combination of TopOPPS and Brainshark allows companies to get ahead of any potential roadblocks to revenue production by continuously marrying sales training with pipeline activities throughout the sales cycle."

The partnership is the second recent major step Brainshark has taken in support of its mission as a true data-driven sales readiness platform. Last month, the company acquired sales scorecard provider Rekener to deliver "at-a-glance" visibility into sales team activities, behaviors and productivity – enabling organizations to make real connections between improved sales readiness and increased revenue. The TopOPPS partnership will provide an additional layer of insight, giving sales leaders immediate and in-depth visibility into the sales pipeline, to further fortify insights into individual sales rep performance and sales readiness needs.

"Through our acquisition of Rekener last month, and now our partnership with TopOPPS, Brainshark is transforming sales readiness from art to science," said Flynn. "With our data-driven platform and associated technologies, sales leaders will always have easy access to the information they need to orchestrate and execute effective sales readiness strategies that deliver quantifiable growth in corporate revenue."

About Brainshark

Brainshark's sales readiness platform gives you the tools to prepare all your client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training, coaching, content and more, you can ensure reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

About TopOPPS

TopOPPS is a sales pipeline management and forecast predictability solution that uses machine learning algorithms to automate the collection of CRM data, bring clarity to the sales pipeline, alignment to the sales process and accuracy to the forecast. The TopOPPS Platform:

Improves CRM data capture and provides automated updates and sentiment analysis based on machine-learning

Provides amplified sales pipeline visibility that focuses sales teams on the opportunities with the highest likelihood to close and enforces sales process consistency

Improves forecast accuracy up to 180 days out using AI driven insights based on data from past performance.

