Brainshark Appoints Phil Garlick as VP of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships

WALTHAM, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced the appointment of Phil Garlick as vice president of corporate development and strategic partnerships. Garlick brings a deep background of relevant sales, marketing and leadership experience to his role. He will help Brainshark continue to develop and expand strategic partnerships that enable companies to improve sales productivity and effectiveness.

"Phil's deep experience in the sales intelligence and sales enablement markets, and his track record of success driving business growth, make him a valuable asset to our leadership team," said Brainshark CEO Greg Flynn. "As Brainshark continues to expand its network of strategic partnerships, we're confident that Phil's expertise and customer-centric approach will help us continue to forge strong alliances that deliver great value to clients and improve their sales outcomes."

Prior to Brainshark, Garlick served as vice president for corporate development at ZoomInfo. Garlick was also one of the founders of OneSource, which pioneered a business information database for salespeople and other professionals. He served in sales, marketing, product management and other leadership roles during his 20-year tenure at the company.

"I've long admired Brainshark's commitment to helping companies improve the readiness and results of their sales teams," Garlick said. "This is a persistent challenge for organizations across industries and an area I'm passionate about. As Brainshark continues to innovate and enable sales teams to maximize their productivity, it's an exciting time to join the company."

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

