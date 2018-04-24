Brainshark Customers to Describe Sales Enablement Success Stories at SiriusDecisions 2018 Summit

As companies across industries execute on a common goal – to improve sales results – they need a strategy for always-on sales learning, so reps are prepared to deliver value in any selling situation. The stakes are high. According to recent research from SiriusDecisions: "Any single mistake can kill a deal and create negative organizational outcomes. Sales enablement must ensure that reps know what to do and how to do it, as well as execute consistently at scale. Sales learning and coaching solutions support better and faster knowledge transfer, application and retention – which can lead to improved performance and longer tenure."

Brainshark customers will share how, through a mixture of people, process and technology, they've strengthened areas like sales onboarding, training and coaching programs to improve overall sales effectiveness.

Customer sessions include:

Ramping Up to Turbo Speed: How Turbonomic's Sales Readiness Strategy Keeps Pace with Company Growth

Tuesday, May 8 , from 2:45-3:30 p.m. PDT and 4:45-5:30 p.m. PDT

, from and Liz Pulice , VP of global sales enablement, Turbonomic

, VP of global sales enablement, Turbonomic Attendees will hear how Turbonomic – which delivers workload automation for hybrid cloud environments – delivers scalable onboarding, new product training and more to a sales force that has doubled in size over the past year.

'Competence and Confidence': PTC's Fresh Look on Onboarding to Support Company Growth

Tuesday, May 8 , from 3:45-4:30 p.m. PDT , and Wednesday, May 9 , from 8-8:45 a.m. PDT

, from , and , from Don Cooper , VP of global sales enablement and programs, PTC

, VP of global sales enablement and programs, PTC Lisa Casello , senior director of sales enablement, PTC

, senior director of sales enablement, PTC This session will explore how Internet of Things (IoT) technology leader PTC developed a role-based, 30-60-90-day onboarding plan underpinned by sales readiness technology.

For more information, please see these two-minute video case studies from Turbonomic and PTC: http://bit.ly/bnsk-turbonomic and http://bit.ly/bnsk-ptc.

Brainshark Demonstrations

Also at the SiriusDecisions Summit, Brainshark will demonstrate its award-winning sales readiness technology (booth #138) – including solutions for better sales onboarding, training and coaching. The company will also showcase its upcoming artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machine analysis engine, part of Brainshark's video coaching solution. When reps submit videos of themselves (for example, pitching a new product, handling a series of objections, etc.), Brainshark's machine analysis generates automated, actionable insights into each rep's speaking rate, emotions exhibited and other performance metrics.

"As the sales enablement function has continued to mature, the question is no longer, 'What is it?' but, 'How can we do it better?'" said Brendan Cournoyer, VP of marketing, Brainshark. "SiriusDecisions Summit has become a fantastic venue for these types of conversations. We're excited to once again contribute to that dialogue by presenting real stories from customers who've forged their own unique, innovative paths to sales enablement success."

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

