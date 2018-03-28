Brainshark Included in Sales Readiness Tools Report from Independent Research Firm

As organizations across industries seek to improve sales results, more are turning to sales readiness solutions. Forrester defines the sales readiness market as: "Digital tools that increase seller and manager effectiveness through practice, coaching and collaboration… These tools help firms increase seller and manager skills, improve brand and message consistency, and enable sales leaders to make data-driven decisions to maximize commercial outcomes." According to the report, 42% of B2B firms indicate they have already purchased – or intend to purchase – a sales readiness solution this year.

The report's lead author, principal analyst Mary Shea, writes: "As the bar continues to rise for salespeople, B2B marketing and sales leaders are under pressure to better enable their direct and indirect sellers. Traditional event-based sales training, never designed to increase seller effectiveness in a digital-first world, fails to reinforce key concepts over time, is difficult to scale and lacks meaningful analytics."

With its award-winning sales readiness solutions, Brainshark helps reps learn and prepare wherever, whenever and however they work, so they can deliver value in any selling situation. Brainshark's solutions for sales training, coaching and content creation make it easy for companies to address what it defines as the four pillars of sales readiness:

Foundational readiness: Efficiently transferring knowledge that new hires need to be successful

Continuous readiness: Ensuring every sales force member is up-to-date and ready with the latest releases, competitive intelligence, market insights and ongoing performance improvements – prepared to maximize every buyer interaction

Transformational readiness: "Re-boarding" reps in response to a holistic shift in strategy and go-to-market tactics (targeting new markets or buyers, mergers and acquisitions, new sales methodologies, etc.)

Reactive readiness: Preparing the field force – often within days or hours – to leverage/manage events with immediate business impact (e.g., good or bad news about the company or competitors, relevant geo-political events, etc.)

"Readiness is not a one-and-done process. It's important for all types of sales teams to address these pillars – proactively preparing reps to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way," said Brendan Cournoyer, VP of marketing, Brainshark. "We think this new report from Forrester underscores both the critical importance of sales readiness, as a discipline, as well as technology's role in fostering a highly capable, always-ready sales force. We see our inclusion as validation of Brainshark's commitment to ensuring our customers prepare their sales teams with the skills and knowledge needed to reach their full potential."

For more information on how leading companies use Brainshark to improve sales productivity and results, please see www.brainshark.com/success.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

