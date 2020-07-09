Brainshark Named a Leader in First-Ever Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Coaching and Learning

"The demand for sales coaching and learning continues to grow, and Brainshark is well positioned to capitalize on this growing demand," the report notes. "Brainshark continues to push the envelope in sales coaching and learning."

Aragon Research Globes are "a market evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of a specific market and its component vendors." Vendors are classified as Specialists, Innovators, Contenders and Leaders. According to Aragon, Leaders are "the companies that have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and that effectively perform against that strategic backdrop."

In its recent Globe, Aragon notes that Sales Coaching and Learning (SCL) solutions "make the process of training, practice and just-in-time learning a breeze," with key functionality for onboarding, video role-plays, just-in-time microlearning, ongoing skills development, course and content management, and analytics. The report continues, noting that these capabilities are especially important and relevant in today's times:

"While inside sales teams have always been remote, now, in a post-pandemic era, the reality is that almost all sales teams will have to become adept at selling via voice and video calls. If there was ever a time to deploy sales coaching and learning, that time is now."

Brainshark's readiness platform enables sales teams and other customer-facing professionals – wherever they're working – to maximize productivity and business results, with award-winning solutions for:

Content Authoring – making it easy for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create engaging, multimedia content that drives sales readiness.

Onboarding and Training – providing the flexibility to train reps anytime, anywhere and any way they work. Brainshark's solutions power and improve onboarding, formal training and certification, just-in-time and peer learning, skills development and more.

Coaching and Practice – reinforcing training and certifying that sellers master key messages, through the use of video- and text-based coaching assessments. Brainshark's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Machine Analysis engine helps scale and streamline coaching further, with automated video scoring and feedback.

Readiness Scorecards – quickly putting the power of data in the hands of any manager, rep or sales enablement leader. With this new offering, organizations can diagnose and address team readiness problems more easily – before they impact performance.

Brainshark's inclusion in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning comes on the heels of other accolades for the company. Earlier this year, Brainshark was honored with a gold Stevie® Award for best "Sales Enablement Solution – New Version" in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company was also named a "Top eLearning Authoring Tools Company" by Training Industry.

Last year, Brainshark was named a Leader in Aragon Research's Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning2 – the predecessor to this year's Globe report.

"The last few months have dramatically changed the way client-facing teams engage with their buyers – and each other," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing at Brainshark. "Interactions have changed, goals have changed, and even the skills required of certain sales roles have changed. Within such a rapidly evolving business environment, the ability to keep teams continuously prepared – no matter where they work – is critically important, and that's what Brainshark provides. We believe Brainshark's status as a Leader – and our foremost positioning for performance – underscore the power of our platform and the outstanding results our customers achieve."

For more information on Aragon's Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning, and to access a complimentary copy of the report, please visit www.brainshark.com/campaigns/lp/aragon-research-globe-sales-coaching-and-learning-2020.

Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Brainshark

Brainshark's data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

