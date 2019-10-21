Brainshark Named a Leader in Four G2 Grid® Reports - Recognized for Driving Sales Readiness

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in four new reports from G2 – recognizing the feedback and success of Brainshark users:

Grid® Report for Sales Training and Onboarding, Fall 2019 – Focused on software that helps "salespeople learn the ins and outs of their organization's sales processes," "ramp up their selling abilities" and "expedite the journey from recruitment to autonomous selling and success."

– Focused on software that helps "salespeople learn the ins and outs of their organization's sales processes," "ramp up their selling abilities" and "expedite the journey from recruitment to autonomous selling and success." Grid® Report for Sales Coaching, Fall 2019 – Focused on "software [that] gives salespeople and managers the ability to analyze and collaborate on sales calls and emails to help refine technique, establish best practices and improve sales close rates."

– Focused on "software [that] gives salespeople and managers the ability to analyze and collaborate on sales calls and emails to help refine technique, establish best practices and improve sales close rates." Grid® Report for Sales Enablement, Fall 2019 – Focused on software that "ensure[s] that any sales representative can find the proper content, submit it to prospects and track prospect engagement within that piece of content."

– Focused on software that "ensure[s] that any sales representative can find the proper content, submit it to prospects and track prospect engagement within that piece of content." Grid® Report for Course Authoring, Fall 2019 – Focused on "software products [that] allow organizations to create engaging and interactive multimedia content for educational purposes."

According to G2 (formerly G2 Crowd) – which empowers businesspeople to make buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer – "products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

G2 hosts more than 935,000 unbiased and authenticated business-technology user reviews, read by more than 3 million buyers each month. The G2 quarterly Grid® Reports compare products in a given category based on user satisfaction and market presence scores – providing background information and education to prospective buyers, while highlighting how various solutions stack up against one another.

Brainshark received the highest market presence score in the Grid® Report for Sales Training and Onboarding, Fall 2019 – reflecting Brainshark's substantial customer base, experience and user success.

"Being named a Leader – four times over – by G2 highlights Brainshark's commitment to excellence in all areas of sales readiness," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing, Brainshark. "What we're most proud of is that this designation reflects the voice and experiences of our users, who improve sales effectiveness and readiness every day with Brainshark. A well-prepared sales force is a successful one, and Brainshark gives all client-facing teams the knowledge and resources they need, right when they need them, so they're prepared for any selling situation."

Brainshark's sales readiness platform includes award-winning solutions for sales onboarding, training and skills development; sales coaching and practice; sales content authoring and more – with dashboards and analytics that easily track training progress and overall readiness across the entire sales force.

These inclusions come on the heels of other news for Brainshark. Earlier this year, Brainshark was recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms1 (report available to Gartner subscribers). The company was also named a Leader in Aragon Research's Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning.2

In addition, Brainshark has been a winner in the Golden Bridge Awards® ("Best Training Solution"), Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ("Best Sales Enablement Solution"), International Business Awards® ("Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution") and other programs this year alone.

For more information about how customers improve sales effectiveness and productivity with Brainshark, please visit www.brainshark.com/success.

About Brainshark

Brainshark's sales readiness platform gives you the tools to prepare all your client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training, coaching, content and more, you can ensure reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

