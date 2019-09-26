Brainshark Named Best Training Solution in 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced it is a winner in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®. Brainshark's suite of sales readiness solutions was named a gold (highest-level) winner in the "Best Product: Training" category – recognized for fostering better-prepared, results-driven sales forces.

The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, executives, management teams and more. Organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. This marks Brainshark's sixth year as a winner in the program.

Brainshark's sales readiness platform – also honored last month in The 2019 International Business Awards® – prepares sales teams with the knowledge and resources they need, right when they need them, so they're ready for each unique selling situation. Judges recognized Brainshark's multi-pronged approach to sales enablement, with solutions for:

Sales content authoring – making it easy for anyone to create high-impact, multimedia content that drives sales learning and effectiveness.

Sales onboarding and continuous training – preparing sales teams to deliver value in every buyer interaction.

Sales coaching and practice – enabling reps to submit videos (pitching products, responding to common objections, etc.) in response to coaching assignments for feedback and evaluation. Brainshark also provides an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engine that processes these videos – helping streamline coaching and supplementing manager feedback.

Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing at Brainshark, said: "Today's client-facing teams need a lot of knowledge to be effective, and that information is always changing. It's why sales readiness has become such a critical discipline. Year after year, research shows that readiness and training services – such as onboarding, skills development and coaching – are the most critical responsibilities of sales enablement. We're extremely proud to be recognized again in the Golden Bridge Awards for the impact our platform makes every day to elevate those strategies and for our commitment to driving perpetual sales readiness for our customers."

For more information on Brainshark's sales readiness solutions and the positive and dramatic business results customers achieve, please visit www.brainshark.com/success.

About Brainshark

Brainshark's sales readiness platform gives you the tools to prepare all your client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training, coaching, content and more, you can ensure reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

