Brainshark Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms (report available to Gartner subscribers).1

Gartner defines sales engagement platforms as "sales tools that unite disparate sales enablement functions to enable sellers and other customer-facing resources to engage with buyers and provide a better customer experience, with a view to improving sales results. These platforms feature native functionality, such as for sales content delivery, sales training and sales coaching, which is generally categorized as an aspect of sales enablement:

Sales content includes marketing and sales collateral, both internal- and external-facing.

Sales training includes formal sales training paths (onboarding and continuing education), quizzes, certifications and microlearning.

Sales coaching includes peer-to-peer and manager-to-seller practices and skills."

Gartner estimates that "revenue in the sales enablement market came to $938 million in 2018, an increase of approximately 20% over the prior year," noting that, against this backdrop, the firm "expect[s] the sales engagement platform market to continue to develop and mature." According to Gartner, with sales engagement platforms: "Sellers should be able to engage buyers with materials and conversation bolstered by training and coaching that improves sales outcomes. Buyers should benefit from smoother interactions that give them the information they need at critical points along their customer journey, which should help ensure a positive experience."

Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing at Brainshark, said: "Every time a buyer leaves an interaction with your sales rep, you want that buyer to think: 'Now that's someone I'd like to have work at my company.' We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms underscores Brainshark's market leadership, and commitment to helping reps leave that positive and lasting impression. In our view, we take a holistic approach to sales enablement – equipping companies with the content, training and coaching their reps need to close more and bigger deals. As the space continues to evolve, Brainshark is dedicated to providing leading-edge solutions that improve the sales process for reps, managers and buyers alike."

Brainshark provides award-winning solutions for:

Sales content authoring – making it easy for anyone to create high-impact, multimedia content that drives sales learning and effectiveness.

Sales onboarding and continuous training – preparing sales teams to deliver value in every buyer interaction.

Sales coaching and practice – enabling reps to submit videos (pitching products, responding to common objections, etc.) in response to coaching assignments for feedback and evaluation. Brainshark's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Machine Analysis engine provides an additional layer of feedback – processing reps' videos and delivering objective input on qualities that influence buyers' perception, including reps' ability to stay on-message, emotions and personality traits exuded, use of filler words and more.

Brainshark's inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms comes on the heels of other news for the company. Earlier this year, Brainshark announced wins in the American Business Awards®, International Business Awards®, Customer Sales and Service World Awards®, and more – honoring its work driving sales productivity. Brainshark was also recently named a Leader in Aragon Research's Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning.2

For more information on how Brainshark helps organizations improve sales effectiveness and results, please see www.brainshark.com/success.

1 Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms, Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock and Theodore Travis, August 13, 2019.

2 Aragon Research, The Aragon Research Tech SpectrumTM for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2019, Jim Lundy, February 21, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Aragon Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

