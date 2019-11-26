Brainshark Reveals Winners of 2019 Sharkie Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced the winners of the 2019 Sharkie Awards. This annual program recognizes outstanding sales enablement content, success stories and leadership during the past year from among Brainshark's thousands of customers.

This year's winners were selected from entries across three main categories: "Sales Enablement Program of the Year," "Sales Enablement Leader of the Year" and "Best Presentation." Winners were recognized for using sales readiness technology to positively impact their business.

"We take pride in partnering with our customers to enable their salespeople with better content, flexible training and effective coaching to achieve sales readiness. We are thrilled to recognize their success with this year's Sharkie Awards," said Karin Moffett, Vice President of Customer Care, Brainshark. "Congratulations to the winners and all of the individuals and companies that submitted nominations, enabled their sales teams and demonstrated great success this year."

The 2019 winners, listed by category, are:

Sales Enablement Program of the Year

United Rentals

Boston Scientific (formerly BTG International)

Sales Enablement Leader of the Year

Jeff Cummings , Director of Sales Force Effectiveness, United Rentals

, Director of Sales Force Effectiveness, United Rentals Michelle Williams , Associate Director of Global Sales & Solutions Support, Concentrix

Presentation of the Year

Gold – United Rentals

Silver – Associated Materials

Bronze (Tie) – Accuity and Presidio

Best Presentation – Client-Facing

Pacific Life Insurance Company

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Best Presentation – Continuous Training

United Rentals

Associated Materials

Presidio

Best Presentation – Corporate/HR Communications

Accuity

Best Presentation – Onboarding

Bright Horizons

Covance

"Brainshark has been a game-changer for our training and development team – enabling us to create and share innovative training content globally to increase performance," said Frank Vitiello, Senior Director of Global Commercial Training & Development, Covance. "We feel this award reflects our team's dedication to support our organization with important knowledge that drives success – all in a format that's easy to access and consume, and in a way that's easy to measure and validate."

United Rentals' Cummings said: "The foundation of sales enablement is providing salespeople with what they need to successfully engage customers and differentiate their company from competitors. With Brainshark for sales training, coaching and practice, we're able to energize our sales team with memorable learning content that drives results. Our Sharkie Awards are great recognition of our team's dedication to providing easily accessible, role-based learning and tools that help our sales organization sell more effectively."

Winning presentations can be viewed at www.brainshark.com/gallery. For more information about the Sharkie Awards and this year's winners, please visit https://www.brainshark.com/resources/sharkie-awards.

