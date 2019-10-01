Brainshark to Deliver Featured Presentation at Sales Enablement Society 2019 Annual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, will share strategies for driving sales talent retention at the Sales Enablement Society's 2019 Annual Conference (SES 2019), Oct. 16-18, in San Antonio, Texas. Dedicated to "Driving the Future of Sales Enablement," this year's event will showcase how people, experience and technology can combine to drive sales growth.

The Sales Enablement Society is a volunteer organization. Members meet, engage and network with people involved in all facets of sales enablement – sharing goals, successes, feedback, questions and challenges.

Brainshark's conference presentation will explore a persistent challenge for organizations across industries: sales rep turnover. A Glassdoor survey found 81% of sales professionals are looking for a new job. Yet each departing representative costs companies more than $97,000 annually, according to industry data, in lost recruiting and training costs, as well as lost sales. So attracting, retaining and maximizing sales talent are critical areas.

Brainshark's presentation will explore how sales enablement can help. Details include:

Title: "Generation X, Y or Z: How Do You Keep Me? Engagement is Key"

When: Friday, Oct. 18, from 10:15-11 a.m. CT

Where: The Westin Riverwalk Hotel, San Antonio, Texas

Speakers:

Liz Pulice , vice president of sales enablement, Brainshark

, vice president of sales enablement, Brainshark Julie Greenfield , director of sales enablement and readiness, Brainshark

Highlights: Sales rep turnover is a top-of-mind issue for most executives, but not enough attention is paid to the relationship between turnover and engagement.

Fostering a fully engaged sales force – one that's emotionally committed to both solving buyer problems and achieving its organization's goals – has a dramatic, positive impact on retention. A new, Brainshark-sponsored study from CSO Insights, the research division of Miller Heiman Group, reports that "engaged sales forces experienced far lower voluntary and involuntary turnover rates than unengaged sales forces"1 – with voluntary turnover, for example, dropping 30%.

Attendees will learn what sales rep engagement means and how to drive it, including among different generations, personality types and learning styles in the workforce. The presentation will also share how sales enablement departments can spearhead talent recruitment, development and retention initiatives that positively impact productivity.

"Happy and engaged sales reps often lead to happy and engaged customers," Pulice said. "With the right combination of onboarding, skills development, career pathing and more, you can create an environment where reps want to learn and want to stay – and where they're maximizing the value they deliver to customers and prospects."

Brainshark Demonstrations

At SES 2019, Brainshark will also demonstrate its full suite of award-winning sales enablement and readiness solutions. Named a best sales enablement solution winner in the 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, Brainshark provides solutions for sales content authoring, training, coaching and more. Attendees can also see, in action, Brainshark's Machine Analysis offering – an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engine that improves sales coaching and practice.

For more information on Brainshark's acclaimed sales readiness platform, please see www.brainshark.com.

1 © Miller Heiman Group – All Rights Reserved

About Brainshark

Brainshark's sales readiness platform gives you the tools to prepare all your client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training, coaching, content and more, you can ensure reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Boutwell

Email: press@brainshark.com

Phone: 781.370.8295

SOURCE Brainshark, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brainshark.com

