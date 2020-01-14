Brainshark Unveils READY20 - the Only Sales Enablement Event Dedicated to Furthering Sales Readiness

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., the industry's only data-driven sales readiness platform, today unveiled plans for READY20, the first and only sales enablement event dedicated exclusively to improving the readiness, training and coaching of today's client-facing teams. READY20 will be held August 17-18, 2020, at the Encore Boston Harbor resort – providing actionable ideas and insights for elevating sales preparation and performance.

With an emphasis on real-world success stories, practical breakout sessions and peer networking, READY20 will help hundreds of attendees – spanning sales enablement, sales training, learning and development, sales management, commercial excellence, business development, channel sales and sales operations roles – identify new ways to maximize sales results.

"Today, the priority placed on sales readiness is incredibly high," said Brainshark CEO Greg Flynn. "Organizations recognize how critical it is to find better ways to support the unique learning needs of sales and client-facing teams – because they truly are unique. The things salespeople need to know – and the degree to which they need to master them – are different than in any other role at a company. With READY20, we look forward to exploring new pathways to a highly competent and confident sales force, and sharing success strategies from industry experts, our customers, and our own 20+ years of helping organizations improve sales effectiveness."

READY20 will provide strategies for maximizing the impact of sales readiness initiatives in less time, at lower costs and with fewer resources – while driving measurable results. According to Forrester Research, effective sales enablement and readiness strategies and solutions can yield far-reaching business benefits. The firm notes: "Productivity gains such as a 24% reduction in ramp time for new reps and an 18% increase in the average number of transactions per rep translate into significant commercial gains for sales leaders."1

Event Highlights

Preparing sales teams to achieve benefits like these and more, READY20 highlights include:

Inspiring keynotes – from Flynn and other industry experts on the latest trends powering sales performance.

– from Flynn and other industry experts on the latest trends powering sales performance. 22+ sessions – including break-out sessions, panels and case studies focused on upskilling sellers, maximizing productivity, succeeding with technology and more. Hot topics include: "Making the Connection from Readiness to Revenue"; "Accelerating Sales Onboarding and Ramp-Up"; "Activating Data-Driven Sales Readiness and Enablement"; "Elevating Approaches to Sales Training, Coaching and Content"; "Fostering Sales Talent to Improve Employee Retention"; "Harnessing New Technologies to Achieve Better Results" and more.

– including break-out sessions, panels and case studies focused on upskilling sellers, maximizing productivity, succeeding with technology and more. Hot topics include: "Making the Connection from Readiness to Revenue"; "Accelerating Sales Onboarding and Ramp-Up"; "Activating Data-Driven Sales Readiness and Enablement"; "Elevating Approaches to Sales Training, Coaching and Content"; "Fostering Sales Talent to Improve Employee Retention"; "Harnessing New Technologies to Achieve Better Results" and more. Tech innovation showcase – highlighting artificial intelligence (AI)-based and other cutting-edge technologies shaping sales performance, including Brainshark's latest platform enhancements.

– highlighting artificial intelligence (AI)-based and other cutting-edge technologies shaping sales performance, including Brainshark's latest platform enhancements. Exclusive networking – with activities and opportunities for face-time with leading practitioners, including an evening reception on August 17 .

– with activities and opportunities for face-time with leading practitioners, including an evening reception on . Exclusive venue – with the event held at New England's new and highly popular resort and casino, the Encore Boston Harbor.

The conference will also offer attendees exclusive, in-depth looks at recent and future additions to the Brainshark platform, coming on the heels of the company's acquisition of Rekener last month. Those in attendance (including Brainshark customers) will have the opportunity to see and demo the very latest solutions for fostering data-driven readiness.

READY20 comes at a time when more and more organizations are committing to making sales readiness a strategic priority – turning what was previously an "art" into a measurable "science." Guided by data-driven insights, advanced technology solutions and results-oriented processes, companies can assess and improve readiness levels across their sales force to achieve better, more predictable sales outcomes.

"Understanding what sales teams know, versus what they need to know, is part of the challenge for sales enablement teams at any enterprise," said Jim Lundy, founder, CEO, and lead analyst at Aragon Research, in the firm's recent Tech Spectrum™ for Sales Coaching and Learning.2 "Sales leaders know that it has always been about sales readiness – the combination of onboarding, training and knowledge sharing that make for a productive sales individual and team."

For more information on READY20 – including a 30-second video overview, registration details and more – please visit http://ready.brainshark.com.

