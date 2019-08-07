Brainshark Wins in Customer Sales and Service World Awards® for Improving Sales Coaching with Artificial Intelligence

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced it is a winner in the 2019 Customer Sales and Service World Awards® – honored for applying artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance sales effectiveness. Brainshark's Machine Analysis, an AI-based engine for improving sales coaching and practice, was honored as a "Best New Product: Cloud Computing/SaaS Product for Sales."

This marks the sixth year in a row Brainshark has been a winner in the Customer Sales and Service World Awards – which recognize the world's best teams, solutions and achievements in sales, customer service, business development and more. It is also the sixth industry award Machine Analysis has won since its launch a year ago.

"AI has amazing potential to drive sales enablement and readiness, and we're proud to harness that with Machine Analysis," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing, Brainshark. "With competing sales priorities and only so many hours in the day, Machine Analysis makes it quicker and easier for reps to get the vital coaching, practice and feedback they need – streamlining coaching for managers and making it more scalable. This award underscores Brainshark's commitment to applying cutting-edge technology to mold better-prepared sales forces."

Machine Analysis builds off Brainshark's acclaimed sales coaching and practice solution – which enables organizations to send their reps video-based assignments (e.g., "Please provide a two-minute video of how you'd pitch this new product") for practice and evaluation. Machine Analysis uses AI to process the videos and provides an additional layer of feedback – generating an overall score and rapid, automated insights about each rep's ability to stay on-message, emotions and personality traits exuded, use of filler words and more. The engine delivers objective input on intangible qualities that influence buyers' perceptions, while augmenting comments from managers and peers, and signaling to managers which reps may need the most guidance and on what.

For more information on Machine Analysis, please view this 30-second overview video.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Boutwell

Email: press@brainshark.com

Phone: 781.370.8295

SOURCE Brainshark, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brainshark.com

