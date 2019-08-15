Brainshark Wins in International Business Awards® for 7th Straight Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced it is a Stevie® Award winner in The 2019 International Business Awards® (IBAs). Brainshark's suite of sales readiness solutions was named a "Best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" winner – recognized for creating more prepared and effective sales forces.

This marks the seventh consecutive year Brainshark has been honored in the IBAs – having won more than 25 Stevie Awards for helping companies dramatically improve sales productivity and results.

The IBAs are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The program received more than 4,000 nominations this year, with entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

"Every effective sales force needs the right combination of confidence and competence. That's really what sales readiness is all about," said Brendan Cournoyer, vice president of marketing, Brainshark. "This honor from the Stevie Awards underscores Brainshark's commitment to driving perpetual readiness – so reps master their messages and maximize their performance in each and every selling situation."

Brainshark was recognized for its multi-pronged approach to sales enablement, including its solutions for:

Sales content authoring – making it easy for anyone to create high-impact, multimedia content that drives sales learning and effectiveness

Sales onboarding and continuous training – preparing sales teams to deliver value in every buyer interaction

Sales coaching and practice – enabling reps to submit videos (pitching products, responding to common objections, etc.) in response to coaching assignments for feedback and evaluation

Judges also praised Brainshark's Machine Analysis, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based engine that builds off Brainshark's sales coaching and practice solution. Machine Analysis uses AI to process the videos that reps submit for their assignments and delivers objective input on qualities that influence buyers' perception – including reps' ability to stay on-message, emotions and personality traits exuded, use of filler words and more.

Feedback from the IBAs judges includes:

"Brainshark is a comprehensive and easy-to-use tool. I loved that it combines a content creation tool with a training platform."

"A useful and innovative tool to support sales staff onboarding, sales effectiveness and coaching."

"Amazing innovation, especially the Machine Analysis. This is a great addition to coaching."

"Well thought-through product. It's like a 'gym' for sales reps – the more they work on Brainshark, the sharper they get."

"I liked the Machine Analysis features, in particular – this kind of analysis would have taken days if it had to be done manually or with traditional software."

"A useful example of business software for training."

"Fresh, new and innovative look at training."

"Adapted to a modern and flexible working mentality, the software is time-saving and enhances productivity."

"Every feature in this solution is in a class of its own – well-built with clear results, outcomes and metrics."

For more information on how Brainshark helps organizations improve sales effectiveness and results, please see www.brainshark.com/success.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

