Brainshark Wins in The American Business Awards® for Seventh Year in a Row

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The program received more than 3,700 nominations this year.

Recognized for its sales readiness expertise and high satisfaction rates, Brainshark's customer care department is dedicated to driving customer success. The department helps companies develop and implement sales readiness plans, maximize technology ROI and enable their sales teams to close more deals faster.

"Customers are, of course, the lifeblood of our organization, and we're committed to treating them all like VIPs," said Karin Moffett, vice president of customer care, Brainshark. "This award underscores our commitment to providing first-class training, implementation, support and resources – so companies can maximize the value of Brainshark's software, improve sales productivity and accomplish their sales enablement goals."

For more information on how leading organizations across industries are improving sales readiness with Brainshark, please visit https://www.brainshark.com/success.

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

Media Contact:

Brendan Cournoyer

Email: press@brainshark.com

Phone: 781.370.8255

