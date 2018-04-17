Brainshark's Chief Readiness Officer to Deliver Featured Presentation on Improving Sales Training at ATD 2018

Ninivaggi's session, "Sales Training: If You're Not Assessing, You're Guessing," will take place May 6, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. PDT. The topic is one he and Brainshark have been championing across the industry – with Ninivaggi sharing related insights in an article he authored for Forbes last month (see http://bit.ly/forbes-sales-readiness). Attendees will learn about the importance of taking sales training from a consumption-based learning model (which emphasizes whether reps completed training) to an assessment-based one, rooted in validating and mastering competencies.

"With a lot of sales training programs, companies are left guessing whether their reps are fully ready to sell – and they don't find out the answer until reps 'practice' on real-world buyers," Ninivaggi said. "In contrast, an assessment-based strategy – with knowledge-checks, simulations and observations – is a more effective way of verifying individual rep readiness. It also lowers the risk of lost deals and damage to your brand reputation that can occur when unprepared sellers hit the field."

At ATD 2018, Brainshark will also demonstrate its acclaimed sales readiness solutions in booth #1535. These include:

Upcoming artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "machine analysis," to provide automated feedback and improve sales coaching. When reps submit videos of themselves (for example, pitching a new product, handling a series of objections, etc.), Brainshark's automated machine-analysis engine generates actionable insights into each rep's speaking rate, emotions exhibited and other performance metrics. Brainshark also generates a score for the activity based on the rep's ability to stay within certain parameters or cover specific topics in messaging.

