Brainshark's Chief Readiness Officer to Deliver Featured Presentations at Sales Enablement Soiree

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainshark, Inc., delivering SaaS-based sales enablement and readiness solutions, today announced that its chief readiness officer, Jim Ninivaggi, will be a featured speaker at the Sales Enablement Soiree – the only networking event exclusively for sales enablement at Dreamforce. Occurring Sept. 27 at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, this all-day event enables attendees to connect with peers and sales enablement luminaries, and get best practices and real-world advice to maximize sales effectiveness.

Ninivaggi will discuss how to drive perpetual sales readiness – so sellers can maximize every buyer interaction – during a featured presentation. Details include:

Title: "The Four Pillars of Sales Readiness: A Model for Always-On Enablement"

When: 9-10:20 a.m. PDT

Highlights: Attendees will learn about the four pillars of sales readiness – foundational readiness, continuous readiness, transformational readiness and reactive readiness – and their role in creating an always-prepared sales force, primed to close more deals faster. Ninivaggi will also discuss strategies to support each pillar, along with how to apply technology to validate sales rep mastery and achieve better sales results.

At the Sales Enablement Soiree, Ninivaggi will also participate in a panel to help companies improve sales onboarding. Details include:

Title: "Building a Streamlined Onboarding Program"

When: 2-2:45 p.m. PDT

Highlights: All too often, onboarding is an amorphous, trial-and-error process, or a week-long "drink-from-the-fire-hose" program. These approaches force reps to get their practice on real-world buyers and can cost their companies deals. Ninivaggi will describe how an "agile" methodology – which he recently discussed in Forbes – can streamline onboarding, accelerate time-to-productivity, and better prepare reps for critical conversations and milestones.

"Every business needs to grow. But the critical question is: 'How ready are your reps to support and achieve that growth?'" Ninivaggi said. "Reps need to be prepared at all times for any buyer interaction. That's why sales readiness is the most important component of an overarching sales enablement strategy. I look forward to discussing tips and strategies that improve readiness and the bottom line."

Brainshark Demonstrations



Recently named "Best Sales Enablement Software for Enterprises" in the inaugural MarTech Breakthrough Awards, Brainshark will demonstrate its acclaimed solutions at the Sales Enablement Soiree from booth #15. These include solutions for sales content authoring, training and coaching. Brainshark will also demonstrate its new Machine Analysis offering – an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engine that improves sales coaching and earned a gold Stevie® Award in The 2018 International Business Awards®.

For more information about Brainshark and how to prepare reps wherever, whenever and however they work, please visit www.brainshark.com.

About Brainshark



Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content needed to prepare salespeople when, where and how they work. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily, and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

