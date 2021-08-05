BrainStorm Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

"We continue to take important steps to advance NurOwn in ALS and progressive MS and position ourselves for sustained success," said Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer of BrainStorm. "Our discussions with leading ALS experts have provided invaluable insights that we will leverage as we assess NurOwn's potential regulatory pathways in major markets. We also doubled our capacity to supply NurOwn® across Israel and Europe, supporting our readiness to provide broad patient access following any potential approval. Looking ahead, we will continue to work expeditiously with key opinion leaders and the broader ALS community to address the urgent unmet needs of ALS patients, who remain our greatest inspiration."

Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Corporate Highlights

Increased commercial manufacturing capacity with the receipt of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approval from the Israel Ministry of Health for three state-of-the-art cleanrooms leased by the Company at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center ("Sourasky Hospital") in Tel Aviv, Israel .

. Announced the expansion of the NurOwn ® intellectual property portfolio with the grant and allowance of multiple patents and applications in key territories including the U.S., European Union, Canada , Israel , and Hong Kong .

intellectual property portfolio with the grant and allowance of multiple patents and applications in key territories including the U.S., European , , and . Presented preclinical data showing that intrathecal administration of NurOwn-derived exosomes resulted in statistically significant improvements in multiple lung parameters in a mouse model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at the ISCT 2021 New Orleans VIRTUAL Meeting.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2021

The Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of June 30, 2021, totaled approximately $35.0 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company did not sell any ordinary shares pursuant to its ATM offering established in September 2020. Since commencement of the ATM offering in September 2020, the Company has raised gross proceeds, before payment of commissions and offering expenses, of approximately $29.1 million under this facility.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits were approximately $35.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $40.0 million on March 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately $3.6 million and $5.7 million, respectively.

Excluding participation from IIA and other grants, research and development expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately $2.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.3 million, as compared to a net loss of approximately $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $0.17 and $0.25, respectively.

About NurOwn®

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future NurOwn® manufacturing and clinical development plans, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (Except share data)

















June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



U.S. $ in thousands ASSETS

























Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,565

$ 37,829 Short-term deposit (Note 4)



4,047



4,107 Other accounts receivable



183



304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 5)



392



1,002 Total current assets



35,187



43,242













Long-Term Assets:











Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets



108



26 Operating lease right of use asset (Note 6)



5,886



6,872 Property and Equipment, Net



1,054



1,119 Total Long-Term Assets



7,048



8,017













Total assets

$ 42,235

$ 51,259













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,000

$ 5,417 Accrued expenses



1,712



1,261 Operating lease liability (Note 6)



2,037



2,655 Other accounts payable



1,310



1,900 Total current liabilities



8,059



11,233













Long-Term Liabilities:











Operating lease liability (Note 6)



4,004



4,562 Total long-term liabilities



4,004



4,562













Total liabilities

$ 12,063

$ 15,795













Stockholders' Equity:











Stock capital: (Note 7)



12



12 Common Stock of $0.00005 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; Issued and outstanding: 36,318,561 and 35,159,977 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively.











Additional paid-in-capital



192,294



184,655 Treasury stocks



(116)



(116) Accumulated deficit



(162,018)



(149,087) Total stockholders' equity



30,172



35,464













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 42,235

$ 51,259

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (Except share data)





























Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



Unaudited

Unaudited Operating expenses:

















































Research and development, net (Note 8)

$ 7,940

$ 11,642

$ 3,599

$ 5,694 General and administrative



5,110



4,066



2,522



1,706

























Operating loss



(13,050)



(15,708)



(6,121)



(7,400)

























Financial expenses (income), net



(119)



(200)



148



(6)

























Net loss

$ (12,931)

$ (15,508)

$ (6,269)

$ (7,394)

























Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations

$ (0.36)

$ (0.56)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.25)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



36,056,391



27,452,750



36,318,561



29,274,130

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.