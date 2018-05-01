BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will be a panelist at the 13th Annual Neurotech Investing & Partnering Conference, taking place May 1-2 in Boston, Massachusetts.





Neurotech Panel Presentation Details: Date: Wednesday, May 2 Time: 10:40am Eastern Time Panel Title: Parkinson's and Other Movement Disorders Location: Renaissance Waterfront Hotel, Boston, MA

Panel Description:

Current treatments for movement disorders can improve functioning, but suffer from side effects and "off" period, especially as the disease progresses. A number of novel pipeline pharmaceuticals and devices seek to address these issues. This session will explore how disease modifying treatments alter the course of movement disorders, and how companion diagnostics can be leveraged to provide the most optimal outcomes for patients. The panel will be moderated by Julie G. Pilitsis, MD, Ph.D., Chair of Department of Neuroscience & Experimental Therapeutics, Professor of Neurosurgery, Albany Medical College.

About the Neurotech Investing & Partnering Conference

Now in its 13th year, the Neurotech Investing & Partnering Conference is the premier business and investment conference for commercial neuroscience including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and neurosoftware. The conference features keynotes, investor panels, cutting edge company presentations, and panel discussions on a comprehensive selection of neurotech topics. The goal is to provide a highly-interactive environment where cutting edge technologies, devices, drugs and therapies inspire new collaborations and secure financing to navigate the development path and ultimately reach patients.

Organized by the Neurotechnology Industry Organization and Cambridge Innovation Institute, the 13th annual conference will be held May 1-2, 2018 at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA.

The Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference is a global forum where investors, executives, entrepreneurs, scientists and others involved in the development of new treatments and diagnostics for the brain and nervous system come together to shape the future of their organization and the industry.

This market-defining conference features keynotes on the state of the neurotech industry, cutting edge company presentations, leading translational research projects and panel discussions on a comprehensive selection of neurotech topics.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn® has been administered to approximately 70 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U. S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn® compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with BrainStorm's limited operating history, history of losses; minimal working capital, dependence on its license to Ramot's technology; ability to adequately protect the technology; dependence on key executives and on its scientific consultants; ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS

Corporate:

Uri Yablonka

Chief Business Officer

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: 646-666-3188

uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Matt Middleman, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations, LLC

Phone: 646-627-8384

matt@lifescipublicrelations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-cell-therapeutics-to-participate-in-movement-disorder-panel-at-the-neurotech-investing-and-partnering-conference-300640050.html

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brainstorm-cell.com

