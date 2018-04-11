BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at ARM's 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day, April 17 in New York

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's (ARM) 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 2:30pm EDT in New York.

In addition, two scientific posters describing ALSFRS-R subgroup analyses and innovative micro-RNA biomarker data from the NurOwn® Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will be featured as podium presentations at the forthcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, to take place April 21-27 in Los Angeles, California.

ARM's 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day Presentation :

Event: Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Investor Day Date: April 17, 2018 Time: 2:30 PM EDT Location: Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street, New York, NY

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://goo.gl/59HiF2. The webcast will be posted for further viewing on the event website following the conference.

Attendance at this event is for credentialed investors and members of the media only. If you are interested in attending, please contact Laura Parsons at lparsons@alliancerm.org. Please visit http://www.arminvestorday.com for more information.

American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

Title: Modulation of CSF miRNAs in ALS Phase 2 study participants treated with MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn®) Presenter: Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Medical Officer of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Date: April 24 Time: 4:18 PM (Pacific Time) Title NurOwn® Phase 2 ALS Trial: ALSFRS-R Improvement is Reflected in Subscale Domains Presenter: Merit Cudkowicz, MD, Chief Neurology Service; Director, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinic; Co-Director, Neuromuscular Division - Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. Date: April 26 Time: 8:12 AM (Pacific Time)

About ARM's Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day

This one-day program, organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) and co-hosted by Chardan, PNC Healthcare, Raymond James and Solebury Trout, will provide institutional, strategic and venture investors with unique insights into financing opportunities for cell and gene therapy-based treatment and tools. The event includes clinical and commercial experts on-hand to address specific questions regarding the outlook for these products, and how this sector is impacting key therapeutic areas including oncology, ophthalmology, rare disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, wound healing and tissue repair and neurodegenerative diseases. The program includes talks by key opinion leaders in the industry, analysts following the sector as well as presentations by more than 30 leading companies from across the globe. For more information, refer to http://arminvestorday.com/.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn has been administered to approximately 75 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U. S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

