Brainstorm to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, May 14

Conference Call and Live Webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time

News provided by

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

07:12 ET

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, and provide important corporate updates, on Monday, May 14 at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Monday, May 14, 2018 @ 8:30am Eastern Time

USA Toll Free:                 

800-239-9838

USA & International Investors:  

323-794-2551

Israel Investors:             

1809 212 883

Conference ID:              

6273879

Webcast:                         

https://goo.gl/nNMzYw

Replays, available through May 28th, 2018

Toll Free:               

844-512-2921   

International:          

412-317-6671

Conference ID:               

6273879

Webcast:                  

https://goo.gl/nNMzYw     

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn has been administered to approximately 75 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel.  In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U. S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

CONTACTS

Media:
Uri Yablonka
Chief Business Officer
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Phone: (646) 666-3188
uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 646-597-6979
mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-to-announce-first-quarter-financial-results-and-provide-corporate-update-on-monday-may-14-300644413.html

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brainstorm-cell.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 09:01 ET BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder...

Apr 11, 2018, 01:00 ET BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at ARM's 6th Annual Cell...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Brainstorm to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, May 14

News provided by

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

07:12 ET