Brainstorm to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, May 14

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, and provide important corporate updates, on Monday, May 14 at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Monday, May 14, 2018 @ 8:30am Eastern Time

USA Toll Free: 800-239-9838 USA & International Investors: 323-794-2551 Israel Investors: 1809 212 883 Conference ID: 6273879 Webcast: https://goo.gl/nNMzYw

Replays, available through May 28th, 2018

Toll Free: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 6273879 Webcast: https://goo.gl/nNMzYw

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn has been administered to approximately 75 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U. S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Uri Yablonka

Chief Business Officer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: (646) 666-3188

uri@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

