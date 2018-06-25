BrainStorm to Host Tomorrow a Conference Call to Announce Its "Right To Try" Policy

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, will hold a conference call tomorrow, June 26th at 08:30am Eastern Time, to announce its policy in regards to the "Right To Try" legislation.

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 @ 8:30am Eastern Time USA Toll Free: 888-668-9141 Israel Investors: 03-9180609

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn has been administered to approximately 75 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the U. S., a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn compared with placebo. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

