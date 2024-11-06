BrainTransporter™ dramatically improves antibody delivery to the brain

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ: BIOA B) (STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) has presented the design of its proprietary BrainTransporter (BT) platform at the 16th annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) conference in Barcelona, Spain. The BT platform uses active Transferrin Receptor (TfR)-mediated transport, enabling up to 70-fold higher penetration of antibodies over the blood brain barrier, without negative effects on hematological safety parameters.

During the 16th annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Europe conference, Dr. Per-Ola Freskgård, VP Science & Technology at BioArctic, presented for the first time the design of the proprietary BT platform as well as validation in preclinical models.

Brain uptake of biotherapeutics such as antibodies and enzymes is severely limited by the blood brain barrier (BBB) primarily due to their size. Active transport across the BBB, using one of the body's own delivery mechanisms, aims to enable better drug uptake into the brain. The BT technology utilizes the Transferrin Receptor (TfR), a protein facilitating transport across the BBB, to optimize brain delivery.

The PEGS summit presentation included results in preclinical models demonstrating up to 70-fold increase of amyloid-beta antibody brain exposure using the BT technology, with a rapid, broad and deep distribution of amyloid-beta antibodies across the brain. The results provide preclinical validation of a BT-linked amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody, without negative effects on hematological parameters including reticulocytes.

"I am excited that we now can present our excellent preclinical data with the BrainTransporter technology. This technology has huge potential to improve many therapies by helping more drug reach its target in the brain, and could thereby in the future offer patients with different brain disorders new treatment opportunities," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic. "The technology has the potential to create faster and improved efficacy of treatments targeted to the brain with less side effects and lower doses for the benefit of both patients and society."

The BT technology could be used in a number of different therapy areas, giving BioArctic many potential future partnering opportunities. A first agreement with the BT-technology was signed in April 2024, when BioArctic AB and Eisai Co., Ltd., entered into a research evaluation agreement regarding BAN2802, a potential new treatment combining BioArctic's proprietary BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed Alzheimer drug candidate.

About the BrainTransporter technology

BioArctic's BrainTransporter technology is a technology for facilitating the passage of biological drugs as for example antibodies into the brain using the transferrin receptor (TfR). Active transport of biotherapeutics across the blood brain barrier can result in broader brain distribution enabling better efficacy, improved safety profile and dosing convenience. The technology is being applied to several in-house drug projects and could become part of future collaborations with other pharma companies.

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

