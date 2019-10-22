DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire, a Digital Enabler with a legacy of over two decades, was lauded by Odoo yet again with an extended partnership. This milestone expands Brainvire's scope of ERP expertise to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Brainvire Bags Odoo Partnership in the MENA Region

Brainvire has a proven presence in the USA and achieved great strides as an Odoo Partner. The firm upgraded itself from an Odoo Ready badge to the Silver badge in a span of just six months. This is a record in itself. Furthermore, it replaced Salesforce with Odoo for a pioneering security company in North America, which registered an impressive business growth.

The new milestone would be an added benefit for Brainvire's elite clientele in the Middle East region. It includes Landmark Group, Blink, Mawqif, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Union Coop, and many others. The IT consultancy firm's pre-existing, strong presence in this region will carry forward the legacy of offering top-notch Odoo solutions and provide impetus to the pace of digital transformation.

Odoo, carrying forth a modular nature, empowers businesses across verticals with 15,000+ apps. "The SMEs and MSMEs in the MENA region can be seen thriving for growth and Odoo is the answer for all of their pain points. It can easily interconnect all business processes and make 100% work automation a reality," said Mr. Chintan Shah, the CEO of Brainvire. "In addition, businesses don't need to worry about the ownership costs as Odoo is backed by an open-source community of thousands of developers."

The hybrid consultative approach of Brainvire will help all existing and future clients leverage comprehensive Odoo ERP services . They are as follows:

GAP analysis and consultation

Retail Omnichannel ERP solution

Vertical wise Solution

Customization of Core Odoo Modules

Quality Assurance

Implementation

Integration & Data Migration

Training

Support & Maintenance

Customization

Brainvire has a history of crafting countless omnichannel experiences for retail brands and made them world-class. Recognizing this potential, a leading Magento hosting company, MGT-Commerce partnered with Brainvire. This will relieve retailers from workloads and unnecessary costs without affecting their business.

About Brainvire

Developing solutions with innovation, usability, and efficiency, Brainvire is one of the top IT consulting firms. With over 18 years of experience and more than 550 employee strength, it strives to create a difference in the society through technology. Having delivered over 1500 projects to its clientele spread globally, it has endured a 95% customer retention rate. Brainvire offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing , Cloud ERP, CRM for E-commerce , etc. for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority.

It has earned many accolades such as 'Top IT Services Firm 2019', 'Top Mobile App Developers 2019', and 'Top E-commerce Developers 2019' by Clutch.

