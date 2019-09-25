Brainvire Infotech Inc. Sets Its Foot in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire Infotech Inc., a Digital Enabler and leading IT consultancy firm, recently expanded its presence in the USA. The new office in ''The Lone Star State'' will see Sachin Bakhai lead all the business operations of this region. He has successfully implemented countless Business Intelligence (BI) solutions across diverse industry verticals. With over 30 years of experience in Oracle consulting, he will prove to be a valuable addition to Brainvire's executive leadership.

Brainvire Infotech Inc. announces its new office in Dallas, Texas

Expressing his excitement over the launch of the new office, Bakhai said, "This new office marks a new milestone in our growth story. The state-of-the-art workplace will cater to the needs of a local support team, encourage direct communication, and offer a personalized cost-effective hybrid approach to our customers."

This strategic move will provide the required impetus to Brainvire's ability to offer end-to-end solutions that employ disruptive technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing. Besides, it will benefit the firm's elite clientele in Texas that comprises of Encore Enterprises, University of Texas, Healthcare Express US, and many others. They can personally engage in face-to-face meetings, brainstorming sessions, and product ideation with Brainvire's team of experts.

"Our consultative digital transformation approach has been received well in Texas and our recent success stories bear testimony to this fact. So we launched the new office with the idea of creating a permanent home in the United States," said Chintan Shah, CEO, Brainvire.

Currently, Brainvire has a full-fledged presence in the USA region with its global headquarters in South Jordan, Utah. With this new office in Dallas, Brainvire will be able to meet its future business goals and objectives easily.

About Brainvire

Developing solutions with innovation, usability, and efficiency, Brainvire is one of the top IT consulting firms. With over 18 years of experience and more than 550 employees strong, it strives to create a difference in society through technology. Having delivered over 1,500 projects to its clientele spread globally, it has endured a 95% customer retention rate. Brainvire offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Cloud ERP, CRM for E-commerce, etc., for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority.

It has earned many accolades such as "Top IT Services Firm 2019," "Top Mobile App Developers 2019," and "Top E-commerce Developers 2019" by Clutch.

Brainvire Infotech Inc.

Contact: +1 631-897-7276

Email id: info@brainvire.com

Address: 6600 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Suite 150, Plano, Texas 75023

Related Images

brainvire-infotech-inc-sets-its.png

Brainvire Infotech Inc. Sets Its Foot in Dallas, Texas

Brainvire Infotech Inc. announces its new office in Dallas, Texas

SOURCE Brainvire Infotech Inc.