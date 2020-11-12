Brainvire Recognized As Magento Solutions Partner To Provide World-class Ecommerce Solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire Infotech is one of the leading Magento development companies that has been around for many years. It recently announced that it has been recognized as a Magento Solution Partner. This partnership is vital to its mission to provide new-age Magento eCommerce development and Magento 2 migration solutions.

Magento, an Adobe company, is recognized as the leading eCommerce development and innovation platform. The Magento Solution Partner Program has a tiered structure that is built to streamline partner efficiency, regardless of the nature and scale of their operations. Partners are given a chance to witness and utilize the full scope of the Magento ecosystem. This allows them to increase their growth.

As an official partner, Brainvire.com will have the opportunity to undergo product and software training, communicate with other partners, and grow the company by providing world-class solutions. It will enjoy end-to-end support, particularly for full lifecycle implementations, eCommerce, and system integrations. In addition, for products, sales, and marketing purposes, Brainvire will get unbridled access to Magento's customer support services package.

When asked about this new achievement, CEO Mr. Chintan Shah said,

"Magento is a leading name in the eCommerce industry. It has become a pioneer in providing innovation, creativity, and practical solutions in the digital commerce sphere. Brainvire has vast experience in the retail industry. This partnership will allow us to extend our capabilities in providing better solutions. As a Magento Solution Partner, our primary business focus will now be on planning, innovation, design, and implementation of digital commerce solutions."

The Solution Partner Program will allow Brainvire to merge the industry-leading Adobe experience model with its customers' internal structures and find ways to connect, manage, and leverage different platforms used by clients, vendors, suppliers, and other end users. By providing strategies aimed at improving sales, it will empower clients to take control of their products across these channels.

Brainvire has proved its expertise in providing enterprise-scale, global, multi-brand Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B businesses in order to gain this accreditation. Brainvire has gained a competitive advantage in the digital commerce industry with this partnership.

About Brainvire

Developing solutions with innovation, usability, and efficiency, Brainvire is one of the top IT consulting firms. With 20+ years of experience and 800+ employees, it strives to make a difference in society through technology. Having delivered more than 1,500 projects to its clientele around the globe, it has enjoyed a 95% customer retention rate. Brainvire offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Cloud ERP, and CRM for E-commerce for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction its top priority.

It has earned many accolades, such as "Top IT Services Firm 2020", "Top Mobile App Developers 2020", and "Top E-commerce Developers 2020" from Clutch.

