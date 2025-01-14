Brainyites Founder Coach Richard D. Waldman Helps People with Anxiety Cool Down in Sixty Seconds with Viral New Video

In this short video, Waldman helps people soothe their minds with strategies for taking control the anxiety that tries to rule them

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool down in sixty seconds with the new viral video created by life coach and philosopher Coach Richard D. Waldman, who is on a mission to help people curb their mental health for the better without getting caught in the wasteland of today's mental health system.

Richard D. Waldman Speaking

"You can change your mind," says Waldman in the video, which offers a poetic narrative designed to help people with anxiety calm down in moments of stress, fear, and panic. More than 7 million people across the U.S. suffer with anxiety, and less than half receive treatment. Calming techniques such as relaxation exercises, visualization, and distraction can offer a quick treatment for acute bouts of anxiety, which is why Waldman released his new sixty second video.

In the video, Waldman can be seen against a calming blue background, and he uses his soothing voice to encourage, uplift, and calm the viewer. Waldman imparts a poem that inspires viewers to take control and make a choice to overcome their anxiety.

Waldman is the founder of the Brainyites, a movement that is helping people with mental health issues such as anxiety overcome obstacles with a simple blueprint for taking control of their lives. According to Waldman, it all starts with taming the brain. The Brainyites help people thrive with a better way of thinking by focusing on the order of life.

Waldman, who is also a clinical pastor and veteran, points out that humanity is destroying itself. In the flesh, people are critical of others and of themselves, and it leads to needless destruction. The Brainyites, however, are on a mission to change this. If people were more supportive of one another, the mental health crisis would subside, but in order to begin this revolution, people must change on the inside. Learn more by visiting https://brainyites.com/ . See the viral video by Waldman on Facebook now.

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman empowers others with a simple first step, by knowing how to manage the chatter in our head that is managing us. Richard's book, 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking', offers a simple and complete system that is so use-friendly, you can open up the book, at any page and start reading and it makes sense.

