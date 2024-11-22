Brainyites Founder Richard D. Waldman Invites Reporters, Journalists, Editors, and Influencers to Explore a Better Way of Thinking

Mental health and the status quo demand a new way of thinking that brings people together rather than promoting division. Brainyites has developed a radical philosophy that places meaningful relationships at its core.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard D. Waldman, founder of Brainyites, is issuing a call to action for reporters, journalists, editors, and influencers to experience a radical, empowering new philosophy that places relationships at its core to curb mental health in today's fast-paced age.

According to latest statistics from the WHO, 970+ million people around the world were living with a mental health condition in 2019. Since then, that number has continued to rise. Waldman challenges the "why" behind stress and anxiety with an approach for figuring out why thoughts go bad and then applying his unique philosophy and process that includes sparking conversation within teams, groups, and communities.

Waldman is a life coach, clinical pastor, veteran, speaker, and author. Through Brainyites, he has set out on a mission to spark ongoing conversations about the anxieties that rob people of living their happiest, most fulfilled lives. "We can transform our world this very moment by simply supporting each other instead of judging one another," said Waldman.

Waldman has released videos on the Order to Life, a self-healing system that gives individuals power in their journey, and he released the book 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking.' He's spoken at numerous events with positive remarks from attendees, and now, Waldman and Brainyites are reaching out to reporters, journalists, editors, and influencers to come explore and perhaps experience this groundbreaking philosophy.

"We want the general public to understand that the weight they feel, the burdens they carry, and the struggles they endure can all be lightened when we place compassion and relationship-building at the center of our lives instead of making judgment on others," said Waldman.

Anyone in the media is welcome to connect with Waldman and his team for interviews, question-and-answer sessions, and honest conversation into the heart of this unique yet impactful philosophy. Learn more by visiting https://brainyites.com/, and connect with Waldman now by calling 239-980-1084 or e-mailing [email protected].

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman teaches people how to live the life they want through the "There is an Order to Life" program and the book 'Your Guide to...A Better Way of Thinking.'

