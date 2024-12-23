Brainyites Founder Richard D. Waldman Sheds Light on a Philosophy for Combating Mental Health Madness and Invites Influencers and the Media to Make a Difference

When the brain attacks and people are left with anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns, the mental health industry and culture fail. Brainyites have a solution.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainyites have unveiled a philosophy that is revolutionizing the mental healthcare system, and founder, Richard D. Waldman is asking influencers and members of the media to join in and participate in his quest to move us forward.

Statistics show that 56% of people with mental illness go untreated. People are met with judgment and stigma due to cultural and societal customs when they are mentally unhealthy, but the truth, according to Richard, is that mental health concerns can be quelled with a simple philosophy, that works if you're willing to get involved.

"We're living in a world of 'Mental Health Madness' that's out of control. We have an industry in which billions of dollars are spent, and we're still failing. We could change the world right here, right now, if we did two very simple things: support each other, and stop judging each other."

Brainyites, an extension of who we are, are attempting to spark radical change that sticks that starts with a conversation, with intent and the motivation to follow-through to make the unknown, known. Brainyites have formally extended an invitation to anyone who wants to experience a philosophy that transforms the understanding we have of ourselves. "When your brain is attacking you, and you don't know what to do, the Brainyites employ the 'Order to Life,' a simple one-page schematic that details the mental factors that move us forward and those that hold us back," said Richard.

The Brainyites learned early on that it's difficult to engage, change, fix, or improve a technical aspect of our anatomy, without first knowing how it works. From there, the Brainyites soon discovered that we're in this mode of Mental Health Madness, because our brain has the power to create on its own, and much of what it creates is out of sync with the rest of the universe. This explains why we suffer under the weight of hundreds of phobias and mental disorders. The Brainyites have a motto that levels the playing field that goes like this. "I'm OK with my brain controlling my body, but I am not OK with my brain controlling my life."

Richard is calling on our "World Family," to connect with him and learn how this simple, and yet effective philosophy has the power to do the heavy lifting. You can reach him at 239-980-1084 or by e-mailing him at [email protected]. You can experience the functionality of the Brainyites by logging on to https://brainyites.com/.

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman empowers others with a simple first step, by knowing how to manage the chatter in our head that is managing us. Richard's book, 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking', offers a simple and complete system that is so use-friendly, you can open up the book, at any page and start reading and it makes sense.

