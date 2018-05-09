Brake Friction Market by Type, Disc Type, Liner Type, Vehicle Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to decrease stopping distance and increase in vehicle production are expected to drive the brake friction OE market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4397141



The global brake friction (OE) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 13.48 billion in 2018 to USD 15.84 billion by 2025. The growing production and installation of brake disc are expected to drive the demand for brake friction products during the forecast period. However, low penetration of disc brake in commercial vehicles can hinder the growth of the brake friction products market in the forecast period. Also, the brake friction aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.03% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 29.778 billion in 2017 to USD 31.99 billion by 2025. The growth of the brake friction aftermarket can be attributed to increased vehicle usage across the globe.



Passenger cars market is estimated to showcase the fastest growth in terms of value

The brake friction OE market for passenger car is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.Factors such as increasing production of passenger cars, growing awareness about safety, and better control and stability of the vehicle have led to an increase in the demand for disc brake friction system.



Increasing disposable income levels are expected to increase the demand for personal cars, which in turn would increase the production of passenger cars.



Metallic brake disc is estimated to hold the largest share in brake friction market

The metallic brake disc is projected to be the largest segment of the brake friction market, by brake disc material.The majority of the present-day passenger cars are equipped with metallic brake disc that is cheaper than other disc types.



The Asia Oceania region is estimated to be the largest market for metallic brake disc owing to the increasing vehicle production in countries such as India and China and low cost of the metallic brake disc.



North America to dominate the aftermarket for brake friction

The North American region comprises of developed economies such as US and Canada along with emerging economies such as Mexico.North America is estimated to dominate the brake friction aftermarket due to its largest vehicle parc and total miles driven per year.



The region is the largest producer of LCVs, which include light trucks and SUVs.In addition, increasing traffic congestions and increase in average miles traveled are driving the demand for brake friction products in the aftermarket.



The North American customers are more aware of safety regulations and hence change their brake friction products periodically.Also, the aftermarket in the region is organized.



All these factors are expected to drive the brake friction aftermarket in the forecast period. However, increasing life of brake friction products can result in the stagnant growth of brake friction market in the region.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 - 55%, Tier-2 - 20%, and OEM - 25%

• By Designation: C level - 15%, Manager level – 45%, Other- 40%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 40%, Asia Oceania – 30%, RoW – 5%



Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers



The company tiers are based on the value chain; the revenue of the company has been not considered

Tier I includes the manufacturers of brake friction, whereas Tier II includes the suppliers of components.



The key companies profiled in the study are Robert Bosch (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Nisshinbo Holding (Japan), Federal-Mogul (US), Brembo (Italy), Delphi (Now Aptiv) (UK), Tenneco (US), Akebono Brake Industries (Japan), Miba (Germany), and SGL Group (Germany).



Research Coverage

The report covers the brake friction market, in terms of volume (million units) and value (USD million).It explains the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the brake friction market on the basis of region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW), brake disc type (metallic, composite, and ceramic), liner type (woven liner, molded liner), vehicle type (passenger car, LCV, truck, and bus), off-highway (construction and agricultural tractors), electric & hybrid vehicle type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), and product type (brake disc, brake pad, brake shoe, brake liner, and brake drum).



The brake friction aftermarket is segmented by region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by Products: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by products such as brake disc, brake drum, brake pads, brake shoe, and brake liner.

• Market Size, by Products Aftermarket: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by component aftermarket such as brake disc, brake drum, brake pads, brake shoe, and brake liner.

• Market size, By Liner type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by liner type, which includes molded and woven liner and the upcoming trends in lining market with respect to the process.

• Market Size, by disc type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by disc type, which includes metallic disc, composite disc, and ceramic discs and the upcoming trend in brake disc with respect to the material.

• Market Size, by off-highway segment: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by off-highway application, which includes agricultural tractors and construction equipment and the upcoming trend in brake disc with respect to the material.

• Market Size, by Electric vehicle: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 10 years (2025), by electric vehicles such as BEV, HEV, and PHEV.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for brake friction across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the brake friction market.

• Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the brake friction market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4397141



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brake-friction-market-by-type-disc-type-liner-type-vehicle-type-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-300645370.html