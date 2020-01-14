Brake Parts Inc Instates New Parental Leave Policy

MCHENRY, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI) has instated a new paid parental leave policy following the birth or adoption of an employee's child, it was announced today by David Overbeeke, president and CEO of BPI.

"BPI has always valued its employees and their families, and today we are taking a major step to support their wellbeing. We are exceptionally proud to expand our paid parental leave policy so that new parents have paid time off to care for and bond with their newborn or newly adopted child and give new mothers time to recover from childbirth," said Overbeeke. "Our BPI family is the absolute backbone of this company so it is important for us to lead the way, take this step and show our employees that we value this special time in their lives."

Under this new policy, new parents will be able to take up to 12 weeks off without missing a paycheck. New fathers, mothers and adoptive parents will be eligible to receive 100 percent of their pay for six weeks of the specified parental leave period. A birth mother will also have additional six weeks of paid postpartum medical leave. These enhancements reinforce BPI's commitment to the well-being of its employees and progress toward a more inclusive workplace. The new program took effect January 1, 2020.

"As the industry adapts to changes in our society, this benefit needed to be modernized like others we have enhanced," said Overbeeke. "We believe that by expanding this employee benefit, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to our employees, but also developing a more diverse, inclusive and flexible workforce."

About Brake Parts Inc

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) is committed to leading the global automotive aftermarket as the premier manufacturer and supplier of brake system components, including its respected flagship Raybestos® brand. The company's primary focus is the growth and profitability of its customers through a collaborative platform of quality, innovation, dedication and integrity. A supplier to major auto parts organizations, BPI has a demonstrated commitment to research, development and testing of its entire product offering, including friction, rotors, drums, calipers and hydraulic products, ensuring that they meet or exceed original equipment fit, form and function requirements. For more information, visit www.brakepartsinc.com .

SOURCE Brake Parts Inc

