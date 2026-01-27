B.R.A.K.E.S. Lifesaving Teen Driver Training Program Receives $10,000 Donation from Nationwide

Announcement Follows "Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards®" Program campaign launch, Developed With NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) lifesaving national teen driver training program today announces that it has received a $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

The announcement follows last week's launch of Nationwide's campaign with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to promote the Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® program, which incentivizes drivers to earn points for distraction-free driving and then redeem them for gift cards.

B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert (far left) with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., Nationwide Territory Manager Pamela King and Katy Ringeman, National Practice Leader, Relation Insurance Services.

The Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® multimedia campaign was filmed at zMAX Dragway. It features a Charlotte-area parent and teen duo maneuvering a distraction course designed by B.R.A.K.E.S., while following direction from NASCAR Hall of Famer Earnhardt. Distracted driver awareness is one of five exercises that teens must complete to earn a B.R.A.K.E.S. training certificate.

"We are deeply appreciative of this generous donation by Nationwide, which will help our non-profit fund more training programs across the country," said B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert. "It's an honor to work with Nationwide and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on this truly impactful teen driver safety initiative."

"Through our work with the B.R.A.K.E.S. team on the Nationwide Focused Driving Rewards® project, we had a chance to learn more about the positive impact their program has on kids across the country," said Michael Tripp, Nationwide's Senior Vice President of Personal Lines Sales and Distribution. "Nationwide hopes this gift will help further their critical work of helping teen drivers become better drivers and making our roads safer."

Kicking off its 2026 schedule at zMAX Dragway during the weekend of February 7 & 8, B.R.A.K.E.S. plans another jam-packed year, with training programs taking place across the country. Last year, more than 15,000 teens and parents participated over the course of 46 weekends. Since the inception of the program in 2008, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained more than 167,000 individuals, saving lives and making U.S. roadways safer.

Teens who have completed the B.R.A.K.E.S. training are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years after, according to a study by UNC Charlotte.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman

818-317-3070

[email protected]

SOURCE B.R.A.K.E.S.