B.R.A.K.E.S. National Pro-Active Driving School Registers Record-Setting Weekend, Training More Than 1,000 Teens and Their Parents in Three Locations

News provided by

B.R.A.K.E.S. With Doug Herbert

24 Aug, 2023, 08:46 ET

Addition of Third Fleet of Vehicles Provided by Kia America Facilitates Concurrent Programs in North Carolina, Nebraska and California

  • More than 110,000 teens and parents have been trained over the past 15 years.
  • Teens who graduate from B.R.A.K.E.S. are 64 percent less likely to be in a crash in their first three years of driving.

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 15-year history, the B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) national teen pro-active driving school founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert has trained more than 1,000 teens and their parents in one weekend.

Continue Reading
B.R.A.K.E.S. instructors in Lincoln, Nebraska
B.R.A.K.E.S. instructors in Lincoln, Nebraska
B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert
B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert

The record-setting weekend marked the first time that B.R.A.K.E.S. has conducted training sessions in three different cities concurrently. Programs were held in Concord, North Carolina and San Marcos, California, as well as in Lincoln, Nebraska--the program's first-ever visit to "The Cornhusker State."

Capacity sessions in all three locations featured hands-on instruction in distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery – all the biggest causes of crashes for new drivers.

The record-setting weekend furthered the B.R.A.K.E.S. goal of hosting an unprecedented number of training sessions throughout the U.S. in 2023. In addition to Nebraska, B.R.A.K.E.S. will visit new locations in Kentucky, Nevada and Texas this year.  The program also returns to popular venues in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Updated schedule and registration information is accessible at www.putonthebrakes.org.

Expansion of the life-saving program—which has now surpassed 110,000 teens and parents trained since its inception—has been facilitated by three fleets of 22 all-new vehicles provided by Kia. This includes popular models Carnival, Forte, Niro, Rio, Seltos, Sorento, Sportage, Soul and Telluride.

"The growth of our program has exceeded any expectations I could ever have had when B.R.A.K.E.S. was established 15 years ago in memory of my two sons Jon and James," explains Herbert. "On behalf of our entire organization, I'd like to thank Kia America for its support, which has been invaluable in helping us make U.S. roadways safer. Together, we're helping teens and their parents become more confident and prepared behind the wheel."

Established in 2008 following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of Herbert's sons Jon and James, the GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) addresses a leading cause of death among teens – car crashes – helping to improve road safety and prevent other parents from facing the heartbreaking loss of a child.

Through their participation in the pro-active defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study conducted by Dr. Paul Friday of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman
818-317-3070
[email protected] 

SOURCE B.R.A.K.E.S. With Doug Herbert

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.