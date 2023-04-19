B.R.A.K.E.S. National Teen Defensive Driving Program Plans Record Number of Weekend Training Sessions and Visits to New Locations Throughout 2023

Expansion of Schedule Made Possible Thanks to Addition of Third Fleet of Vehicles Provided by Kia America

CONCORD, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefiting from the addition of a third fleet of vehicles provided by Kia America, the B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert will host an unprecedented number of weekend training sessions throughout the U.S. in 2023.

Kia America Has Provided B.R.A.K.E.S. with a third fleet for 2023. B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert at a recent teen defensive driving session at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C.

Growth of the life-saving program—which has now surpassed 110,000 teens and parents trained since its inception in 2008—will be facilitated by the addition of a new fleet of 22 Kia models that will be utilized for visits to Midwest venues. This complements additional fleets of 22 new Kia vehicles that will be used in B.R.A.K.E.S. training in both the eastern and western regions of the U.S. Each fleet includes Kia's Soul, Forte, Rio, Sorento, Sportage, Seltos, Telluride and Carnival.

"The support we have received from our friends at Kia America has been truly remarkable," said Herbert. "They have been deeply aligned with our mission of saving lives and making U.S. roadways safer. On behalf of the entire B.R.A.K.E.S. organization, we thank them for their passion and dedication."

"Kia America is dedicated to the safety of drivers and passengers nationwide no matter the make and model of their vehicle," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "The lessons and techniques included in the B.R.A.K.E.S. courses are invaluable and ones that every driver should keep in mind whenever they're behind the wheel. Kia is proud to support B.R.A.K.E.S. and help them further their mission to make drivers more responsible and increase the safety of our roads."

The 2023 B.R.A.K.E.S. schedule includes visits to new locations, in Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas, as well as returns to venues in North Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Arizona and California. Updated schedule and registration information is accessible at www.putonthebrakes.org.

B.R.A.K.E.S. addresses one if the leading causes of death among teens – car crashes – helping to improve road safety and prevent other parents from facing the heartbreaking loss of a child. Through their participation in the pro-active defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Doug Herbert's B.R.A.K.E.S. is a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to prevent injuries and save lives by training and educating teenage drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving. B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 after Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. More than 110,000 teens and parents from 50 different states and five countries have participated in the B.R.A.K.E.S. intensive training course.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

