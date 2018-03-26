Brambles Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/dbvic03postpr

Brambles' presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors may download shareholder materials from the virtual trade booth in the Exhibits section of the event.

About Brambles Limited

Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB, OTC: BXBLY) is a supply-chain logistics company operating primarily through the CHEP and IFCO brands. Brambles enhances performance for customers by helping them transport goods through their supply chains more efficiently, sustainably and safely. The Group's primary activity is the provision of reusable unit-load equipment such as pallets, crates and containers for shared use by multiple participants throughout the supply chain, under a model known as "pooling". Brambles primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries, counting many of the world's best-known brands among its customers. The Group also operates a specialist container logistics business serving the automotive sector. Brambles has its headquarters in Sydney, Australia, but operates in more than 60 countries, with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. Brambles employs approximately 14,000 people and owns approximately 600 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 850 service centres www.brambles.com.

