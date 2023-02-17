Brammeier Family Dental Introduces Botox Cosmetics to Treat TMJ Disorders and Enhance Facial Esthetics

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brammeier Family Dental , a comprehensive family dental practice located in Lisle, Illinois, is proud to announce that Dr. Lauren Brammeier has become a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE) and has completed Level 1 training in Botulinum Toxin Injections (Botox®) and Filler treatments. As a result, the practice is now offering Botulinum Toxin (Botox®) treatments for Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) disorder in addition to cosmetic applications. TMJ is commonly treated with Botox® as it offers fast and long-lasting relief from common symptoms, such as teeth clenching and headaches, without impairing normal functions, such as speaking, swallowing, and biting. Furthermore, controlling TMJ can prevent the development of serious dental problems in the future.

Dr. Lauren Brammeier

"It's important that we keep up with the latest advances in dentistry," said Dr. Brammeier, owner of Brammeier Family Dental . "This allows us to provide our patients with the best possible care and experience. With the addition of Botox® treatments, we can help them achieve a more comfortable and healthy lifestyle."

Dr. Brammeier graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2002 from Texas A&M University with a degree in Biochemistry, followed by a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2007 from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Illinois State Dental Association, the Chicago Dental Society, and a member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.

"At Brammeier Family Dental, we strive to provide our patients with the highest standard of care, and this new service is just one more way that we can do that," explained Dr. Brammeier. "We are thrilled to be able to expand our services by offering Botox® Cosmetics treatments to ensure the well-being of our patients."

Brammeier Family Dental is located in Lisle, Illinois, and serves the communities of Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Warrenville, and Woodridge. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as Invisalign®, porcelain dental veneers, teeth whitening, and dental implants. For more information, visit https://www.lisleildentist.com .

Contact

Brammeier Family Dental

Dr. Lauren Brammeier

(630) 983-8700

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Lauren Brammeier