Bramshill Expands Executive Management Team

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has hired David V Hedley III as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Hedley will be responsible for leading strategy formulation and management to enhance the growth of Bramshill Investments. Strategic planning is an increasingly important process for Bramshill as it accelerates its growth initiatives.

"David brings decades of experience in providing strategic advice to fast-growing companies like Bramshill," said Art DeGaetano, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Bramshill Investments. "David is a valuable addition to our team and will help our firm develop and pursue critical strategic initiatives."

David joined the Bramshill team, bringing with him 29 years of Wall Street experience as an investment banker. As a senior investment banker, he advised executive management teams on strategic initiatives, including M&A and organic growth strategies. Prior to joining Bramshill, David was a Principal and Sr. Managing Director at Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, where he led the Technology Investment Banking Group. Prior to EY, he was a senior investment banker at Canaccord Genuity, UBS Investment Bank, Thomas Weisel Partners and Merrill Lynch. David graduated in 1991 with a BA from Colgate University. He also served for several years as a Board member of GLAAD and as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Morristown Beard School in New Jersey.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.8 billion in assets under management (as of (12/31/2021) The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

