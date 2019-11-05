Bramshill Investments Expands Its Investment Team and Assets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award winning investment management firm, is excited to announce that Edward Lockwood has joined its Investment Team as an Associate specializing in Structured Products. Mr. Lockwood has joined the investment team and Paul van Lingen, in the firm's Newport Beach Office. "We are very excited to have Ed join the Bramshill Team, his experience and capabilities will be instrumental in further expanding the Structured Products business which has been a major focus for us at Bramshill Investments," said Mr. van Lingen, Senior Managing Director of Bramshill Investments.

Mr. Lockwood is a member of the firm's Investment Team. His primary focus will be investment analysis and operations for the Hedge Fund and the firm's other Structured Product mandates. Previously, Mr. Lockwood held positions as a Trading Assistant at Nomura Securities' Mortgage Backed Securities Desk. Mr. Lockwood graduated from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University receiving a B.S. in Business Administration concentrating in Finance with a minor in Economics.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: http://www.bramshillinvestments.com.

