Bramshill Investments Nominated for Seven Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments has been nominated for 7 awards from Pension Bridge for its upcoming Institutional Asset Management Awards 2019. Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with approximately $3 billion under management offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format.

Bramshill's nominations are in the following categories.

Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year

Multi-Asset Class Strategy of the Year

ESG Strategy of the Year

Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the Year

Quant/Systematic Strategy of the Year

New Fixed Income Strategy of the Year

Long/Short Strategy of the Year

Quote from CIO:

"It is an honor to be recognized by Pension Bridge," said Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments. "Our team has a long history of working together throughout various credit cycles. This learned history has allowed us to collaboratively and opportunistically reallocate capital with conviction."

Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments

The winners will be announced Wednesday, November 6th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com.

