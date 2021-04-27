Bramshill Investments Promotes Marketing Executive

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has promoted Laura Simione to Managing Director. Ms. Simione works in the Firm's sales and marketing group. With Bramshill increasing assets under management by over $500 million in the past year to $3.9 billion (as of 3/31/21), Ms. Simione's contributions are being recognized with this promotion. "Laura has extensive experience and deep relationships with financial advisors. Laura's commitment to expanding the footprint of Bramshill is apparent every day. Her work ethic and command of our alternative fixed income strategies is exemplary," said Stephen Selver, chief executive officer of Bramshill.

Ms. Simione joined Bramshill in 2017 and has over 10 years of asset management sales experience. Ms. Simione was previously a Vice President at Boone Pickens Company, where she covered RIA and Intermediary sales. Before joining Boone Pickens Company, Ms. Simione spent 3 years at Baron Funds as a Senior Investment Consultant.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with $3.9 billion in assets under management as of 3/31/21. The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has a proven combined track record of over twelve years with an absolute return objective. Bramshill offers various alternative investment strategies managed within separately managed accounts, 40Act Funds and hedge funds. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any skillset of Bramshill or its employees. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Reference to award winning should not be construed as a testimonial or recommendation of Bramshill and/or its employees' investment advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

For more information about the firm, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / [email protected]

