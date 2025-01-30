Bramshill Investments Welcomes Dara Frey

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, welcomes Dara Frey as an Executive Director. Ms. Frey will be located in Naples, Florida.

Dara Frey has held various roles during her 20+ years in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Bramshill, Ms. Frey was an Executive Director and served as Head of domestic and offshore ETFs, UIT & Mutual Funds Due Diligence in CIO's Investment Managers Analysis (IMA) division at UBS Financial Services Inc. Her responsibilities included initial onboarding and ongoing product due diligence for distribution within brokerage and advisory platform channels for availability firm wide. She focused on providing quality, well-diversified product investment selections, while managing business and regulatory risks. Ms. Frey's past experiences also include Head of Taxable Fixed Income Strategy and CIO Fixed Income Research Analyst at PaineWebber, Fixed Income Trader/Technical Analyst at L.F. Rothchild and Portfolio Manager at Atlantic Bank of NY. She received a BS in Finance and Economics at New York Institute of Technology.

Media Contact:

Nina Udell

646-757-6683

[email protected]

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $7 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2024). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over sixteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC