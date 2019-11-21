Bramshill Investments Wins Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments was named the winner of The Liquid Alternative Strategy of the Year by The Pension Bridge 2019 Institutional Asset Management Awards for The Bramshill Income Performance Strategy.

The short list included: Credit Suisse Multi Alternative Strategy Fund, SEI Liquid Alternatives UCITS Fund, Magnetar Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, Pinnacle Physicals & Financing Master (Track II), Pinnacle Physicals & Financing Master (Track IV), and Pinnacle Arcadia Cattle Partners.

The Bramshill Income Performance Strategy has a successful ten year track record. This Strategy has consistently delivered attractive uncorrelated returns. Since inception, the Strategy has produced an annualized net return of 7.16% and a cumulative total net return of 111.63%. The strategy was spun out of an absolute return fixed income strategy managed by Bramshill Founder and CIO, Art DeGaetano while at GLG Partners.

Learn more about Bramshill's strategy here: https://bramshillinvestments.com/strategies/

Quote from CEO:

"The team is honored to receive this award," said Stephen Selver, CEO of Bramshill Investments. "Our strategy offers an uncorrelated return profile that has remained highly liquid and has been able to generate above market returns."

For more information about the strategy, please contact Bramshill Investments at 201-708-8150 / info@bramshillinvestments.com

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com/

The award acknowledgement should not be construed as an endorsement or testimonial of Bramshill's Investment advisory services and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Bramshill is an investment adviser that offers its strategies in separately managed account and mutual fund format. Entry is available to U.S. and Canadian managers that have a minimum 36-month track record ending June 2019, and submit performance data to Institutional Asset Management Awards for consideration. A judging panel consisting of institutional/private investors and industry experts judged the applicants based on performance, qualitative information and structural criteria. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no assurance that any particular product or strategy will prove profitable. The return since inception refers to the net performance of the Bramshill Income Performance strategy from inception to June 2019. The Firm's CIO and Founder began managing the strategy in January 2009, while associated with an unaffiliated investment firm, and transitioned the strategy to Bramshill upon its founding in May 2012.

