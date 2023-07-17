Bramshill Names Nicolas Amato Chief Risk Officer

News provided by

Bramshill Investments, LLC

17 Jul, 2023, 18:10 ET

NAPLES, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has named Nicolas ("Nico") Amato, CFA, CAIA as Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Amato has been working in Bramshill's Newport Beach, California office, and will continue to be responsible for the firm's risk management and quantitative research.

Nico Amato has over 25 years of industry experience, mostly in alternative investments. Prior to joining Bramshill Investments in 2019, Mr. Amato was Head of Alternatives Portfolio Management at Wilshire Associates and also oversaw Manager Research for Alternative Investments within Wilshire's Funds Management Group. Before joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Amato was at Dorchester Capital Advisors, a Los Angeles-based Alternative Investments manager, from 2004 through 2014. While at Dorchester, Mr. Amato was a Partner of the firm and responsible for overseeing investment portfolios, communicating with investors,  and managing the Research and Risk Management teams. Mr. Amato started his career in 1998 within the Institutional Client Group at the Merrill Lynch office in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mr. Amato earned an Economics Licentiate degree, Cum Laude, from San Andres University, a Masters in Finance from CEMA University (both in Buenos Aires), and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management. Mr. Amato is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investments Analyst (CAIA).

Media Contact:
Danielle Van Calcar
646-993-1648
[email protected]

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.4 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2023). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com 

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

Also from this source

Bramshill Investments speaks at the 2023 Fixed Income Leaders Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.