Bramshill UCITS Income Performance Fund Nominated for 2021 HFM European Performance Award

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bramshill UCITS Income Performance Fund has been nominated for a 2021 HFM European Performance Award in the UCITS – Credit category.

Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with approximately $4.20 billion under management (as of 5/31/2021) offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account format.

Quote from CIO:

"Given the adversity and volatility that has been in this world over the past 12 months, we feel fortunate that we have been able to navigate fixed income markets well for our clients. Our UCITS strategy continues to see demand as our opportunistic nature allows capital to flow to the most attractive parts of the fixed income markets."

Art DeGaetano, CIO and Founder of Bramshill Investments

The winners will be announced Tuesday, July 6th at York Lawns in London.

For more information about the fund, please contact Bramshill Investments at 239.920.7310 / [email protected]

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has an established track record of over 12 years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $4.20 billion in assets under management (as of 5/31/2021). For more information, please visit: https://www.bramshillinvestments.com.

Media Contact:

Bramshill Investments

Brittney Van Calcar

646-760-0727

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

Registration as an investment adviser with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its personnel. Our nomination for this award should not be construed as testimonial or endorsement of our advisory services. No payment was provided to HFM by Bramshill. Consideration for this award is based on the following criteria:

Entry is available to all European hedge fund, fund of funds and CTA firms. Funds submitting for all categories (apart from newcomer and fund of hedge funds categories) must have a minimum of $25 million in AUM as of March 2021 and must have a minimum 3-year track record of monthly performance data through March 2021. A judging panel consisting of HFM representatives, leading institutional and private investors and industry experts will judge the applicants based on performance, qualitative information and structural criteria.

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

Related Links

http://www.bramshillinvestments.com

