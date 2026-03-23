Branca International Invests in ALTR to Advance the Future of Drinking

Strategic partnership pairs spirits heritage with innovative ethanol-reduction technology to expand choice, quality, and product possibilities

MILAN and NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branca International, one of Italy's most respected family-owned spirits groups, today announced a strategic investment in ALTR, an innovative beverage technology company specializing in molecular-level ethanol management across wines, spirits, and other alcoholic beverages. The investment underscores Branca's commitment to innovation as the beverage landscape evolves and reflects a shared vision with ALTR to support a drinking culture that embraces greater flexibility and broader product experiences while preserving craftsmanship, sensory integrity, and premium quality. This investment does not signal a shift in Branca's product strategy, but rather reflects a long-term perspective on how the sector is evolving.

Together, Branca International and ALTR aim to support producers in responding to evolving expectations while reinforcing a quality-led drinking culture in which multiple options can coexist within the same brand universe. ALTR has developed a proprietary technological solution that allows ethanol to be reduced or removed at the molecular level, preserving structure, aromatic profile, and sensory identity of the beverages. This approach goes beyond traditional dealcoholization, offering producers precise control over alcohol content without compromising taste, complexity, or the cultural ritual associated with premium drinks.

"Our role is to closely observe how the sector evolves and to invest in solutions that can support its development over time," said Niccolò Branca, President of Branca International. "The future of the sector will not be defined by a choice between alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, but by a broader spectrum of options within the same drinking culture. ALTR represents a compelling technology because it expands the possibilities available to both producers and consumers, without calling into question the value, quality, or identity of the products themselves. It is an investment that looks to the future, approached with an open and industrial mindset."

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that technological progress and heritage craftsmanship can reinforce one another. By combining Branca International's industrial heritage, global outlook, and portfolio of premium brands with ALTR's specialized technological expertise, the companies expect to create new opportunities for product innovation and market development.

"We are proud to have Branca be part of our journey," said Richard Schatzberger, CEO and Founder of ALTR. "Branca's Novare Serbando philosophy captures exactly what we believe in: honoring heritage while innovating for modern life. Together, we are creating exceptional beverages that preserve craft, elevate quality, and give people true choice in how alcohol fits into their social experiences."

The investment strengthens Branca International's focus on selective, future-oriented innovation while reinforcing ALTR's role as a technology partner for the next generation of beverage development.

About Branca International

Branca International is the investment and strategic holding company of the Branca family, headquartered in Milan, Italy. Built on an entrepreneurial heritage dating back to 1845, the company manages a diversified portfolio of investments with a long-term perspective, guided by an industrial approach and an international outlook.

Branca International focuses on selective opportunities aligned with its principles of quality, resilience, and sustainable growth, while maintaining a strong connection to the Branca family's entrepreneurial legacy.

About ALTR

ALTR is a revolutionary beverage technology company transforming the alcohol industry with its Flavor-First alcohol-removal technology. Using cutting-edge technology, the Velvet Blade™, ALTR removes ethanol at a molecular level while preserving the taste, structure, and ritual of drinking. This breakthrough empowers winemakers and beverage producers to craft premium low-alcohol options of the highest quality standards.

Beyond technology, ALTR is on a mission to remove both the stigma and the alcohol, helping consumers embrace balanced drinking without sacrificing quality and enabling winemakers to expand their craft without constraints. Through deep industry partnerships, regulatory advancements, and consumer education, this venture-backed seed-stage company is setting a new standard for drinking where quality, choice, and well-being coexist.

Backed by a team of renowned experts, scientists, and leading winemakers, ALTR is redefining what's possible, ushering in the next era of wine and beyond. For more information, visit www.altrfltr.com.

SOURCE Branca International and ALTR