Branch Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

30 Nov, 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the industry leading mobile linking and measurement platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Advertising Intelligence and Measurement. This achievement recognizes Branch for its expertise in providing customers with both professional services and software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions and services that offer enhanced user experience and attribution across devices, platforms and channels.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and lean into digital transformation, they are increasingly looking for partners with services and solutions purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners like Branch provide customers such as advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising or marketing technology providers and analytics service providers with AWS validated solutions and services that help accelerate their advertising and marketing transformation. An added benefit for customers migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on AWS is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Branch is powered by AWS to support use cases in this industry.

  • No matter the channel – apps, email, paid ads, social media, influencers, CTV, QR codes, mobile web or desktop – Branch's continued investment in linking technology ensures an adaptable, fully-featured solution that covers even the most complex customer journeys.
  • Branch provides crucial visibility into what works and what doesn't, so growth-focused teams can direct spend and efforts for the highest ROI.
  • With best practices honed in partnership with hundreds of world-class brands, Branch's expertise enables us to react quickly to industry changes, so marketers and advertisers don't have to choose between performance and compliance.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Branch as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. This program showcases advertising and marketing technology consulting and software AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services powered by AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Branch is extremely proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in Advertising Intelligence and Measurement," said Michelle Geltman, Senior Director Business Development at Branch. "By leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides, our team is dedicated to helping maximize the value of evolving digital strategies so growth-oriented teams can acquire users, retain customers and drive higher conversions."

"Our partnership with Branch has been a game-changer for Jersey Mike's. With their insights, we've gained a deeper understanding of our customer journey, attributing revenue to specific channels like push and text messages. Branch has not only improved our overall customer experience but also helped us connect the dots between downloads, sales, and our digital marketing efforts, paving the way for a more successful and streamlined strategy," said Kelly McGee, Director of Digital Marketing at Jersey Mike's.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Marketplace or APN Partners, including Branch.

About Branch
Branch is the linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, trusted to maximize the value of their evolving digital strategies. World-class brands like Instacart, Western Union, NBCUniversal, ZocDoc and Sephora rely on Branch to acquire users, retain customers and drive more conversions.

