Branch Announces Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a leader in mobile linking and measurement and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) member, announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad-serving performance and cost and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners, helping accelerate their production launches and get faster time to value.

Branch supports AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation. Tweet this

With Branch links behind all marketing communications, customers have a consistent platform to capture comprehensive attribution data to accurately measure the impact of those efforts.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area like Branch.

Branch's mobile linking platform (MLP) and mobile measurement partner (MMP) solutions optimize customer experience and measure the impact of marketing efforts, built on the reliable foundation of AWS:

Measure comprehensively: Branch solves growing gaps in attribution by matching important in-app events to the channels and campaigns that drove them.

Branch solves growing gaps in attribution by matching important in-app events to the channels and campaigns that drove them. Eliminate broken customer experiences : Intelligent linking is a critical component in delivering personalized, seamless experiences that drive higher engagement and performance across all channels.

: Intelligent linking is a critical component in delivering personalized, seamless experiences that drive higher engagement and performance across all channels. Bridge offline and online: Consumer habits have changed rapidly. Their expectations for touchless engagement must integrate offline communications with an app and extend the life cycle of those moments.

Consumer habits have changed rapidly. Their expectations for touchless engagement must integrate offline communications with an app and extend the life cycle of those moments. Aggregate all your data in the cloud: Campaign management platforms are siloed and hard to reconcile. With a common linking infrastructure, all campaign data can be harmonized to better inform marketing decisions.

One benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on the most widely adopted cloud is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether you are seeking third-party data or tools to better manage first-party data, there are both AWS and third-party solutions offered in the AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, along with the largest community of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, including Branch.

Branch customers can also leverage Branch's products in AWS Marketplace and product support of Amazon Simple Email Service (SES). With the help of AWS, Branch provides a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that will give enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the cloud.

"We're thrilled to see two of our partners come together," said Chelsea Meissner, Targeted Marketing Manager at Chipotle. "The powerful combination of Branch's deep linking and attribution platform with the reliability of AWS allows us to own the app install experience from end to end and improve the customer experience for our members."

Support of AWS for Advertising & Marketing is Branch's latest advancement in supporting customers. Customers can use Branch with AWS for Advertising & Marketing here.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

Media Contact: Paula Mantle, [email protected]

SOURCE Branch