Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

As consumers' digital journey increasingly becomes cross-channel and cross-device, enterprise marketers are faced with the huge challenge to build consistent user experiences while measuring the impact of marketing activities effectively. Through its mobile linking technology and People-Based Attribution, Branch enables brands to create seamless digital journeys across marketing channels and uniquely provide accurate insights on the impact of marketing campaigns across web and app.

Branch's core mobile linking technology and advanced campaign insights will be seamlessly integrated across Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Analytics, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud; Adobe Campaign, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud; Launch, by Adobe; and Adobe Experience Cloud mobile SDK.

"We're very excited about our work with Adobe to empower enterprise marketers to better serve consumers on mobile," said Eric Stein, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Branch. "The integrations between the two platforms offer robust solutions to optimize campaign experience with new and accurate insights. This integration also comes at a time when the market requires strong solutions to tackle the growing challenges that have arisen in the fragmented digital word."

"Branch offers a robust set of capabilities that complement the tools available in Adobe Experience Cloud," said Amit Ahuja, Vice President, Adobe Experience Cloud Partners and Ecosystem Innovation. "The integration between Branch and Adobe enables customers to better acquire, engage and measure consumer interactions across devices, and helps service the key digital requirements they need today."

Joint clients such as Allrecipes, Shutterfly, and MLB have also expressed their excitement for this collaboration.

"We've been using Branch together with Adobe to improve campaign performance with enhanced visibility across channels," said Ingrid Killian, Acquisition Manager at Allrecipes.com, Inc. "Branch provides us unique data that further enables us to understand our target audiences more deeply through Adobe Analytics."

Businesses that are interested in learning more about how to take advantage of the collaboration between Branch and Adobe and how they benefit from the product integrations are encouraged to reach out to their account managers through Adobe or Branch.

About Branch (https://branch.io/):

Branch provides the leading mobile linking platform with solutions that unify user experience and measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels. Branch powers deep links for over 6 billion monthly users across the globe, and is a trusted solution for over 30,000 apps — including Airbnb, HBO Now, Pinterest, Starbucks, Target, Tinder, Yelp, and many more — to grow and stay engaged with their mobile audiences.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

