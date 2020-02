Branch brings easiest way to bundle home & auto insurance to Illinois

A recent NerdWallet article states that " getting two or more policies from the same company will mean discounts — as much as 25% off a homeowners policy — depending on the insurer." Using technology and automation, Branch has re-engineered the experience to be faster and more efficient, making it easier than ever to save money.

Behind Branch's desire to improve the experience of bundling home and auto insurance is a deep commitment to restoring insurance to its original intent - a force for communal good. When insurance was first popularized in the 19th century, it was a way for neighbors to band together to protect one another from financial disaster. Branch was built to recapture that spirit; to help us get back to getting each other's back.

"We're excited to join the Illinois community and bring a better way to bundle home and auto insurance to Illinois. We're well positioned to help those in Illinois save money while getting each other's backs," said Branch CEO and Cofounder Steve Lekas.

Branch has not only made it easier to bundle, but is also developing tools to help customers constantly lower their own prices, and dedicating a portion of insurance payments to help those who can't afford insurance through a new program called SafetyNest- https://safetynest.ourbranch.com .

To see how much you can save by bundling your home and auto insurance, simply go to ourbranch.com and enter your name and address.

About Branch

Branch was founded in 2017 by Steve Lekas, a former Allstate and Esurance executive, and Joe Emison, founder of BuildFax. Branch insurance is underwritten by General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) an AM Best A+ Financial Rated insurance company. Branch is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

