Branch Creative Group Hits the Ground Running with Comcast Business

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Branch Creative Group has selected Comcast Business Internet and phone solutions to support the agency's suite of marketing services that include collateral design, data-driven catalog production, 3-D rendering, video, and animation. This implementation will enable Branch Creative Group to provide top-notch experiences for its rapidly growing client base.

Co-founders Steve Fleishauer and Marcus Grando served clients in various marketing capacities for

more than 25 years before establishing Branch Creative Group in late February 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Requiring immediate access to high-speed Internet and phone services, they turned to Comcast Business to provide the bandwidth needed so the company could start projects on time and enable its associates to work remotely during Pennsylvania's stay-at-home mandate.

"What a time to start a company! We needed to be up and running immediately to address a large number of new projects with our clients, and this was right before the pandemic shut everything down," said Steve Fleishauer. "Comcast Business was top of mind when it came to choosing a tech provider, and they installed everything in a matter of days. The services have since been paramount to our success, and we're grateful for their steadfast support as we continue to grow."

Since March 2020, Branch Creative Group has successfully maintained hybrid in-office and remote work operations, relying heavily on Business Internet bandwidth and speed to upload and download high-res files in seconds from anywhere. Comcast Business VoiceEdge service has also enabled Branch Creative Group's associates to forward desk lines to their mobile phones and to make and receive calls directly through the system's VoiceEdge app when they're not in the office.

"Comcast Business is dedicated to providing technology and communications solutions for creative marketing agencies, like Branch Creative Group, that help them deliver superior services to clients," added Aaron Mimran, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Keystone Region.

