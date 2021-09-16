Branch Insurance Announces Innovation Partnership with Safekeep, Inc

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch Insurance , the startup that pioneered instantly-bundled home and auto insurance, has announced it has engaged Safekeep , an award-winning insurtech that uses AI to maximize net recovery through its Claims Profitability Platform, to enhance the claims experience for Branch members.

This innovation partnership aims to identify and maximize Branch's recovery opportunities across all insurance products using Safekeep, the industry's most advanced subrogation and recovery platform. Designed by recovery and tech professionals from leading carriers, Safekeep is expected to increase recovery potential by more than 20%.

"Branch's approach to claims is highly member-focused so we are constantly refining our processes to heighten our members' experience. From our instant-pricing model to the recovery and reimbursement process, we value solutions that are frictionless," said Charlie Wendland, Head of Claims at Branch. "Safekeep was a natural fit for Branch because of its ability to systematically detect recovery opportunities, scale with our rapidly-growing claims department, and integrate with our extensive technology ecosystem."

"Safekeep is excited about driving tangible results for Branch's recoveries, profitability, and ultimately their member satisfaction," says Jeff To, Safekeep's Chief Executive Officer. "Unlike traditional recovery solutions that rely on manual human effort to handle subrogation, Safekeep is an open platform that leverages AI to find profit potential and automates recovery end-to-end."

About Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance is on a mission to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone by tapping into the power of community. Utilizing innovative technology, Branch has made bundling home and auto insurance online quicker and easier than ever before. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit OurBranch.com .

About Safekeep Inc.

Safekeep applies AI to meaningfully increase carrier profitability, and ultimately make policyholders happy. Safekeep's Claims Profitability Platform leverages machine learning, NLP, Entity Resolution and rules-based automation to maximize profitability, reduce costs, and improve combined ratios. Safekeep serves tier 1 carriers as well as insurtechs in work comp, property, auto, and general liability insurance in commercial and personal lines. Safekeep is a top 10 Insurtech Insights Future50 company, Zurich Global Gold Award Winner and Efma-Accenture Global Silver Award Winner. To learn more, visit safekeep.com.

